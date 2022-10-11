Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel Maven
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
thepostathens.com
Weekender Main: Ohio University Opera Theater provides unique opera experience
Ohio University’s Opera Program is presenting its first show of the year, "From Page to Stage," on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. The show will be free to attend at the Scripps Amphitheater on Saturday and at the Glidden Recital Hall on Sunday. For those unable to attend...
thepostathens.com
From the Editor's Desk: ‘The Post’ ranks sixth nationally in online visits for 2021-22
In a media landscape dominated by online pageviews, The Post is sitting pretty among those at the top. A recent report from Degree Choices, an online higher education blog, ranked The Post sixth in the nation among college newspapers in terms of online visits. Last year, the publication garnered 89,626 organic online visits, according to the blog.
thepostathens.com
Beneath The Bricks Ep. 1: The case of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr.
On the first episode of Beneath The Bricks, hosts Cassie, Faith and Josh discuss the unsolved murder case from Logan Ohio of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr. Please note: Certain claims in the following podcast are speculation and should not be taken as fact. Any opinion stated during the show do not reflect those of The Post.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepostathens.com
Seeking spirits: Gina Kruzel works in paranormal realm
With tattooed sleeves, leather boots and turquoise jewelry, Gina Kruzel, 61, seems like an average hippie biker. Under the surface, however, Kruzel is a 40-year paranormal worker in the metaphysical field. Kruzel's love for the metaphysical realm started at a young age. She would read mythology about ancient Greek gods,...
thepostathens.com
Weekender Briefs: Outdoor activities, theatrical events key for fall
Fall Color and Tree I.D. Hike at Burr Oak State Park, located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Rd., will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. At this event, attendees will use leaves and bark patterns to identify trees throughout a 1.5-mile hike. Attendees are encouraged to wear boots and will meet at the Nature Center at the park.
thepostathens.com
OU officially opens Pawprint Park
At the start of Homecoming weekend last Friday, Ohio University administrators, including OU President Hugh Sherman, officially opened the Pawprint Park on OU’s South Green. The park features two pawprint-shaped outlines that can be seen from above, one of which is designated as a campus hammocking area with metal poles and shade screens, and the other serves as an open concrete and gravel space for students and communities on campus to gather and hold events.
WHIZ
Meet Zion, the Dog of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – When household budgets get tight sacrifices have got to be made and the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center finds its facility with an abundance of animals that deserve better. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced another displaced animal, through no fault of her...
RELATED PEOPLE
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
thepostathens.com
Thrift store offers opportunity to pinch a penny, support local business
When customers walk into the Federal Valley Resource Center, or FVRC, they are immediately greeted by Charlie. "This is Charlie, the wonder dog," FVRC handyman Larry Adkins said while scratching the pup's ears. Once the patron gives Charlie a sufficient “Hello," they have the opportunity to shop to their heart's...
thepostathens.com
Athens campus experienced a general increase of crime in 2021
Ohio University experienced a general increase of most crimes reported in 2021, according to OU’s 2022 Clery Act Annual Security Report. The 2022 Annual Security Report reported crime statistics on OU’s Athens, regional and extension campuses from 2019 through 2021. The report contains information regarding campus security and...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, Ohio
Most people know Hocking Hills, Ohio for the beautiful trails and caves in the state park. There are a lot of options for outdoor hiking. However, there are still many things to do if you don’t want to spend your entire visit hiking in the woods. They have restaurants, shopping and other local attractions. Shopping at some of the unique local shops is one of my favorite things to do when we visit the area.
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
thepostathens.com
A convenient historical timeline of the Athens Halloween Block Party
Ohio University’s annual Halloween Block Party has a long history, one that spans all the way back to 1974. After two years of a deserted Court Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is finally back this year, with students and Athens locals excited to see a return to normalcy on one of the best nights of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Chillicothe girl
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
ycitynews.com
Urban Comforts closes doors for good
A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.
thepostathens.com
Intoxicated driver drives off road and into field, juvenile harassed over social media
Athens County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Della Road area near US 50 in Athens due to a complaint of several gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, a patrol was conducted and no gunshots were heard. Lost and found. A female was reported missing on Oct. 4 after dropping her child...
Comments / 0