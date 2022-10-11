ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who was cancelled for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' insists she will continue to 'say what she thinks' and is happy to 'accept the consequences'

Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said she will continue to speak her mind regardless of the consequences after she faced online backlash for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' in a 2017 interview. The Half of a Yellow Sun author, who has won several awards for her works, recalled coming under...
Black Enterprise

‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America

Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
