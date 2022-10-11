Read full article on original website
Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who was cancelled for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' insists she will continue to 'say what she thinks' and is happy to 'accept the consequences'
Award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said she will continue to speak her mind regardless of the consequences after she faced online backlash for saying 'transwomen are transwomen' in a 2017 interview. The Half of a Yellow Sun author, who has won several awards for her works, recalled coming under...
‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America
Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
According to a Feminist Writer, Men Fail When They Refuse to Adapt to a Changing World
Meanwhile, women are getting ahead because they're flexible. Photo by Fernanda Latronico. The gender playing field is evening out and it’s not just because of #MeToo. More and more women are getting an education and therefore improving their lot in life.
Abortion pills are being widely used in Nigeria: women and suppliers talk about their experiences
Unintended pregnancy is common among women of reproductive age in Nigeria and a substantial number end in abortion. Annually between 2015 and 2019, almost three million pregnancies were unintended. Forty eight per cent ended in abortion. Many of these abortions are unsafe and some result in serious maternal morbidity or...
Melinda French Gates is getting political: ‘We have to make sure women have their full power in society’
Melinda French Gates said Tuesday she's fighting on all fronts to get women into positions of power both in the U.S. and abroad: "Women need to be equal across the top."
A panel on India's top court splits on school ban on Muslim headscarves
Two judges on India's top court on Thursday differed over a ban on the wearing of a headscarf used by Muslim women in educational institutions and referred the issue to a larger bench to settle.
Gender pay gap wider for minority ethnic women, Labour finds
Analysis of ONS data shows Black African women earn 26% less than men; Bangladeshi women 28% and Pakistani women 31%
