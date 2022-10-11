ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Bayview homicide suspect arrested by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect in a fatal SF stabbing that took place last summer in the Bayview District has been arrested, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. The stabbing occurred on Aug. 22, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m. when officers with SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to reports of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing victim dies after attack near SF’s Castro

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD: Robbery victim shot outside Mission District bar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two shootings early Tuesday, including one in which a robbery victim was shot outside a bar in the city’s Mission neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a taxi at 23rd and Mission […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Violent Crime
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police investigate 2 separate shootings stemming from armed robbery, argument

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate incidents -- an armed robbery and an argument -- that led to two men being shot early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Suddenly a vehicle pulled up with three gunman who robbed the six victims at gunpoint.One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. A 26-year-old man was shot during the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man sitting in parked car dies in Hayward crash

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police. The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Latest Oakland shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition

(KRON) — One person was injured Monday night in the latest incident in an outbreak of gun violence that has erupted across Oakland in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 650 block of 37th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers responded to the scene, they were “updated […]
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death

OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man dies after being shot in downtown Oakland, bringing city's homicide count to 102

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man died after being shot in downtown Oakland Wednesday morning, according to Oakland police.Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th street but found no victims at the scene, just evidence of a shooting, according to Oakland Police. A short time later, the police department received word of a gunshot victim checking in at an area hospital, with multiple wounds. The victim later died despite medical care.The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.Oakland police said the shooting is being investigated and anyone with information was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents

Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition

OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman dies after late night hit-and-run in Antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police.Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.Her name was not yet being released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Investigators determined the woman was crossing west at the intersection when a vehicle speeding south on Contra Loma struck her in the crosswalk and then fled without stopping, according to police.No descriptions of the driver or vehicle were immediately available Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (925) 779-6864 or email jegan@antiochca.gov.
ANTIOCH, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 6-8

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 6-8,...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shoppers flee from disturbance, gun sighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center

SAN MATEO (BCN) -- An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mall-goers fleeing from the scene, police said. Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mall-goers to run from the area of the North Block in fear. An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police...
SAN MATEO, CA

