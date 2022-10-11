Read full article on original website
Bayview homicide suspect arrested by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect in a fatal SF stabbing that took place last summer in the Bayview District has been arrested, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. The stabbing occurred on Aug. 22, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m. when officers with SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to reports of […]
SFist
Group of Men Robbed at Gunpoint In Mission District, One Shot
One man was shot during the commission of a robbery on the street outside of a Mission District bar on Monday night, in an incident that involved three suspects which was one of two shootings that night. The first shooting occurred outside of a bar on Mission near 23rd Street...
Stabbing victim dies after attack near SF’s Castro
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who was stabbed at Market and Buchanan streets on Oct. 11 has died, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SFPD confirmed to KRON4 in a phone […]
Castro Valley homeowner shot trying to prevent catalytic converter theft
(KRON) — A Castro Valley homeowner was shot early Wednesday morning by one of four suspects who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter, according to news release tweeted out by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue. […]
Police: 3 men arrested after attempted murder, kidnapping in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a kidnapping and attempted murder, the Union City Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. Officers were dispatched to the area of 2500 Medallion Drive for a report of a fight on Monday around 7:45 a.m. Police said the suspects forced […]
Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
SFPD: Robbery victim shot outside Mission District bar
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two shootings early Tuesday, including one in which a robbery victim was shot outside a bar in the city’s Mission neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a taxi at 23rd and Mission […]
SFist
‘Police Did Nothing Vol. XXIV’: Local Man Tracks Down His Own Tools Being Sold on Mission Street
A Vis Valley man had video of an intruder robbing his shed, followed the man to an encampment where his tools were sold, and then tracked the tools down being sold on Mission Street. But he says SFPD would not aid the investigation that he took into his own hands.
San Francisco police investigate 2 separate shootings stemming from armed robbery, argument
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate incidents -- an armed robbery and an argument -- that led to two men being shot early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Suddenly a vehicle pulled up with three gunman who robbed the six victims at gunpoint.One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. A 26-year-old man was shot during the...
Man sitting in parked car dies in Hayward crash
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police. The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the […]
Latest Oakland shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition
(KRON) — One person was injured Monday night in the latest incident in an outbreak of gun violence that has erupted across Oakland in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 650 block of 37th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers responded to the scene, they were “updated […]
Missing at-risk teen has been found, according to Oakland police
(KRON) — A teenage girl who was reported missing and at risk due to her age has been located, according to a tweet from the Oakland Police Department. Earlier, the OPD was asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl who is described as at risk due to age. Raiana Bordenave is […]
crimevoice.com
Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death
OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
Man dies after being shot in downtown Oakland, bringing city's homicide count to 102
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man died after being shot in downtown Oakland Wednesday morning, according to Oakland police.Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th street but found no victims at the scene, just evidence of a shooting, according to Oakland Police. A short time later, the police department received word of a gunshot victim checking in at an area hospital, with multiple wounds. The victim later died despite medical care.The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.Oakland police said the shooting is being investigated and anyone with information was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.
NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents
Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226.
Woman dies after late night hit-and-run in Antioch
ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police.Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.Her name was not yet being released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Investigators determined the woman was crossing west at the intersection when a vehicle speeding south on Contra Loma struck her in the crosswalk and then fled without stopping, according to police.No descriptions of the driver or vehicle were immediately available Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (925) 779-6864 or email jegan@antiochca.gov.
Don’t roll down your window: police release tips for how to stay safe in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A flurry of homicides, a mass school shooting, and deadly car jackings have left some Oakland residents wondering what they can do to stay safe in their city. “People have consternation, fear, anxiety. It’s not just in one or two neighborhoods but most, if not all, of the neighborhoods in our […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 6-8
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 6-8,...
Shoppers flee from disturbance, gun sighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center
SAN MATEO (BCN) -- An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mall-goers fleeing from the scene, police said. Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mall-goers to run from the area of the North Block in fear. An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police...
