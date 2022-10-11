Read full article on original website
frankenmuthathletics.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Powers Catholic High School – Flint 1 – 0
The Varsity Eagle volleyball team traveled to Powers last night, winning in 3 sets. Audrey Geer again led the team in kills with 11, followed by Madison Geer and Julia Rodriguez with 8 each. Rodriguez tied with Amy Kern for a team high 3 blocks each. Kendall Thompson had 29 assists in the match. Hannah Reinhardt led the team in digs with 14, Audrey had 12, and Rosemary Brenner had 9. Brenner also achieved an excellent 2.25 serve receive rating in the 3 sets. Muth travels to Alma for a conference match Wed 10/12 with a 5:30 start time for freshman and JV teams with varsity to follow.
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
MLive.com
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
See which 18 Flint-area high school football teams are holding down playoff spots
FLINT – With two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, 18 Flint-area teams are holding down playoff spots. That’s down from 19 last week. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify for the postseason and the top 16 teams in the 8-player divisions make it. Neither of the Flint-area’s 8-player divisions are holding down playoff spots.
Saginaw-area football teams trending up, with Week 7 rankings
The Michigan high school football season heads into its final two regular-season games, with teams fighting for playoff spots and conference titles. Check Saginaw-area teams that are trending up heading into the end of the regular season, with rankings going into Week 8.
MLive.com
Swim community rallies to the rescue when Garber pool goes green
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Essexville Garber has always been partial to blue. Particularly in its pool water. So when the Dukes were greeted by green water in their natatorium ahead of Tuesday’s girls swimming meet with Gaylord, they went on red alert. “When we left at 7 o’clock last...
recordpatriot.com
Midland's Junia Doan among 2022 Class of Distinguished Women
Northwood University is pleased to announce the 2022 Class of Distinguished Women. “Northwood University has a rich history of honoring the enormous contributions of women,” said Northwood First Lady Mary Ellen MacPhee. “This year’s group of honorees is very accomplished.”. The class includes:. Carolyn Clifford-Goss of West...
Strong winds, heavy rain heading towards Lansing area
Showers with a history of producing strong winds will move into lower Michigan this afternoon.
WNEM
Merrill needs opponent for homecoming game
Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
WNEM
TV5 Evening Weather Update: Wednesday, Oct. 12
We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
After Almost 100 Years Could Michigan Be Getting A New State Bird?
Growing up as a kid my dad would take me and my younger brother Bob to Kensington Metro Park in Livingston County. We would walk some of the different nature trails and look for different kinds of birds. The most common bird we saw were finches which would sometimes fly down from the trees and land on your hand for some sunflower seeds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit helping restore 4 lakes in mid-Michigan that disappeared after dam failure
SANFORD, MI – Four dams are being restored after catastrophic failures led to four man-made lakes disappearing in May 2020. The dam failures took away Sandford Lake, Wixom Lake, Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake. Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit of career scientists, engineers, and volunteers, has taken over...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Saturday night rollover in Vassar Twp. claims life of Vassar man
A rollover crash in Vassar Township on Saturday, October 8, claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. It was around 7:14 pm when Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the scene at Waterman and Kirk Roads, where they determined the driver to be Aaron Nathan Ward of Vassar. Further investigation...
recordpatriot.com
3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE
Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
recordpatriot.com
About 200 rally, march in Midland for Proposal 3
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chanting, “Our body, our choice," about 200 people marched Saturday afternoon from the Midland County Courthouse to Grove Park for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally and march, organized by the Women of Michigan Action Network (WOMAN).
recordpatriot.com
Wildlife Wednesday: A wetland sanctuary in west Midland County needs help
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wildlife Recovery Association has managed a wetland sanctuary for over 50 years in west Midland County. Now the organization, led by Barb and Joe Rogers, is asking for help to protect the sanctuary and halt a potentially devastating development.
whmi.com
Three Vehicle Injury Crash Shuts Down NB US-23
Speed, distracted driving and intoxicants may have played a role in a three-vehicle crash on US-23 in Brighton Township yesterday. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 1:30pm to northbound US-23, north of Hyne Road on the report of a multiple-vehicle crash involving injuries. Preliminary investigation...
kisswtlz.com
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
Barge unloading from Grand River to close down parts of Michigan Avenue
According to the Lansing Public Service Department, a barge unloading from the Grand River is scheduled for Thursday.
