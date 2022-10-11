ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

Comments / 0

Related
frankenmuthathletics.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Powers Catholic High School – Flint 1 – 0

The Varsity Eagle volleyball team traveled to Powers last night, winning in 3 sets. Audrey Geer again led the team in kills with 11, followed by Madison Geer and Julia Rodriguez with 8 each. Rodriguez tied with Amy Kern for a team high 3 blocks each. Kendall Thompson had 29 assists in the match. Hannah Reinhardt led the team in digs with 14, Audrey had 12, and Rosemary Brenner had 9. Brenner also achieved an excellent 2.25 serve receive rating in the 3 sets. Muth travels to Alma for a conference match Wed 10/12 with a 5:30 start time for freshman and JV teams with varsity to follow.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Finds Friday Foe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
DEWITT, MI
MLive.com

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankenmuth, MI
Sports
City
Frankenmuth, MI
City
Glenn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

Swim community rallies to the rescue when Garber pool goes green

ESSEXVILLE, MI – Essexville Garber has always been partial to blue. Particularly in its pool water. So when the Dukes were greeted by green water in their natatorium ahead of Tuesday’s girls swimming meet with Gaylord, they went on red alert. “When we left at 7 o’clock last...
ESSEXVILLE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland's Junia Doan among 2022 Class of Distinguished Women

Northwood University is pleased to announce the 2022 Class of Distinguished Women. “Northwood University has a rich history of honoring the enormous contributions of women,” said Northwood First Lady Mary Ellen MacPhee. “This year’s group of honorees is very accomplished.”. The class includes:. Carolyn Clifford-Goss of West...
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Kendall Morris
WNEM

Merrill needs opponent for homecoming game

Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
MERRILL, MI
WNEM

TV5 Evening Weather Update: Wednesday, Oct. 12

We talk with the team behind Evil Dead the Musical, with shows in Midland. TV5 talks with a Michigan man who created the Fire Igloo, a new way to keep warm while tailgating. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Tvc#Eagle Soccer#The Birch Run Panthers
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Saturday night rollover in Vassar Twp. claims life of Vassar man

A rollover crash in Vassar Township on Saturday, October 8, claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. It was around 7:14 pm when Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the scene at Waterman and Kirk Roads, where they determined the driver to be Aaron Nathan Ward of Vassar. Further investigation...
VASSAR, MI
recordpatriot.com

3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE

Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
BAY CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

About 200 rally, march in Midland for Proposal 3

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chanting, “Our body, our choice," about 200 people marched Saturday afternoon from the Midland County Courthouse to Grove Park for the “We Won’t Go Back” rally and march, organized by the Women of Michigan Action Network (WOMAN).
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
whmi.com

Three Vehicle Injury Crash Shuts Down NB US-23

Speed, distracted driving and intoxicants may have played a role in a three-vehicle crash on US-23 in Brighton Township yesterday. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 1:30pm to northbound US-23, north of Hyne Road on the report of a multiple-vehicle crash involving injuries. Preliminary investigation...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

City of Saginaw hits new national high

New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy