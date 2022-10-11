Read full article on original website
Related
Is Portland Really Haunted? Locals Believe So
Portland was recently featured in a Travel & Leisure Magazine article about the most haunted cities in the United States, at number five. So, what's so scary about Portland?. The answer is underground! It is a network of so-called "Shanghai Tunnels". These underground passageways were used to move cargo from ships in port to businesses located downtown. There are also documented stories of more sinister events down there: murder, kidnapping, illicit drugs, and opium dens.
iheart.com
Portland's Free Tree Giveaway
Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
WWEEK
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
McMenamins History Pub: Ephemera
McMenamins History Pub returns! Attend this special event with the Ephemera Society of America and the Oregon Historical Society at Kennedy School. On Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m., attend the free history pub featuring visual presentations on ephemera. So what is ephemera? It is commonly described as items of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Portland’s Restaurant Industry Mourns the Death of Chef Sarah Pliner
One of the brightest stars in Portland’s culinary pantheon, chef Sarah Pliner, was tragically struck and killed by a truck on October 4 at the age of 50. Pliner’s career began in the ’90s, cooking under pioneering Portland chef Philippe Boulot at the Heathman Restaurant and Bar. Pliner, a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist, gained local and national acclaim at the French-Asian bistro Aviary, which she co-founded with Jasper Shen and Kat Whitehead; she eventually assumed sole ownership of the restaurant. In August 2020, Pliner closed Aviary partially due to the pandemic; she had most recently been lending her talents to Rick Gencarelli’s Greek restaurant Bluto’s, as well as offering multi-course dinners at Fullerton Wines. According to the Oregonian, she had been working toward opening another restaurant, which she planned to call Carte Postale.
Portland’s only bug museum wants you to learn to love bugs and arachnids
Portland has its very own bug petting zoo that just relocated to Southeast Portland. The Portland Insectarium is part museum and part petting zoo, but the fuzzy critters may seem less snuggly to some than your average zoo animal. But not to owner and founder Jessica Szabo, who has settled...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Wonderwood: Mike Bennett’s Immersive Adventure and Coffee Shop
Mike Bennett invites you on a magical journey during Wonderwood, an immersive adventure complete with a coffee shop in St. Johns this fall. From street signs and murals to exhibits and local partnerships, chances are you’ve seen Mike Bennett’s art in Portland. He first gained popularity with his A to Zoo Family Museum, a series of fun and educational installations displayed in his front yard.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Troutdale, OR
The Pacific Northwest city of Troutdale, OR has a number of fantastic eateries. Set in the Multnomah County seat, this beautiful city is a great vacation spot known mostly for fishing, hiking, and seeing awesome sights like Mount Hood. But if you’re hungry, you can find several coffee bars, restaurants,...
No rain and more wildfire smoke forecast for Portland
Portland weather remains hot and dry as easterly winds continue to push wildfire smoke into the Willamette Valley.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Portland 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Portland 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Portland, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Portland as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Channel 6000
To rain, or not to rain? That is the question
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s rare to have a conversation in October that doesn’t include rain. Let’s have a conversation about THAT!. We are 35% through the month of October and we have only had a trace of rain. That’s not a great sign. This is the time of the year when the faucet turns on and the water starts to flow. It doesn’t always work out that way, but more often than not, we are bringing in at least SOME rain.
kptv.com
Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3. People who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon school’s unique way of getting students to class: a ‘bike bus’
In Portland, Oregon, a group of parents and one PE teacher came together to create an alternative way of getting kids to school while clearing road congestion. NBC News’ Jacob Ward shares more details about the “bike bus” where hundreds of students ride together through the neighborhood.Oct. 12, 2022.
pdxmonthly.com
The Hollywood Theatre Gets a Makeover
O Virginia Durost, Northeast Portland’s Hollywood District has always been about one thing: the Hollywood Theatre. She’s not alone. When the eye-catching movie palace threw its doors open in 1926, it quite literally changed the neighborhood; formerly called Hollyrood (after an idyllic Scottish hamlet), the Sandy Boulevard–centric slab of city quickly swapped its “r” for a “w” in honor of the theater.
Chronicle
Checking in on ilani's 14-Story Hotel Construction
COWLITZ INDIAN RESERVATION — Walking up the metal construction stairs in what will eventually be ilani’s new hotel, Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, points to what the company calls the heart of the house. The area is commonly referred to in the hospitality industry as...
MultCo’s first Safe Rest Village at capacity as camps grow nearby
Months after Portland's first Safe Rest Village opened in the southwest near Multnomah Village, KOIN 6 is getting an idea of its progress and how neighbors are stepping in.
Docs: MultCo gear in homeless camps swept by city
In a lawsuit claiming the City of Portland isn't complying with federal disability rights laws, the lawyer behind the suit now says Multnomah County is paying millions of dollars for the camping supplies covering some sidewalks only for the city to sweep them away.
Oregon breweries take 18 medals at prestigious GABF competition; Washington nabs 19
Oregon breweries won 18 medals and Washington breweries won 19 at Saturday’s awards ceremony at the Great American Beer Festival, the largest and most prestigious beer competition in the United States. Seven golds, seven silvers and four bronzes came home with Oregon’s breweries after the three-day festival, held Oct....
Drivers should prepare for traffic delays in downtown Portland due to Biden visit
In preparation for President Biden's visit to Portland on Friday, Portland police are warning people about the potential traffic impacts in the downtown area.
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
