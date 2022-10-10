Read full article on original website
Ringo Starr, 82, ‘Postpones’ Concerts Amid Health Concerns
Ringo Starr, 82, and his All Star Band never made it to the stage during a show in New Buffalo, MI on Saturday night because he is reportedly ill. The drummer was set to perform at the Four Winds Casino but postponed the show due to struggling with a health issue that’s apparently affected his voice, TMZ reported. A spokesperson confirmed he did not have COVID but didn’t reveal what the illness was, the outlet said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ringo’s rep for comment but has yet to get a response.
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Watch the moment Metallica swapped instruments on stage and Lars Ulrich showed he'd actually make an awesome frontman
Honestly we wouldn't be mad watching this version of Metallica
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia take a blues-rock turn in blistering guest spot with Steve Vai
The prog-rock pioneers swapped their trademark taps and meticulously composed melodies for pentatonic licks, lashings of wah and even a few “boomer bends”. Earlier this year, Polyphia announced they would be embarking on a guitar collaboration for the ages when they revealed electric guitar legend Steve Vai would have a cameo on a track from their upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die.
Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery
Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Backstage Pass!
This marks the Memphis native’s first-ever award recognition. These behind-the-scenes snaps are just as lit as the performances!. The Miami native extended a special shout out to rising rapper GloRilla who won this year's 'Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist' award. Hip Hop Awards 2022: Here Are The Evening's Winners!. This...
British Indie Rockers Wet Leg Are Bringing Catharsis to an Arena Near You
Onstage at Madison Square Garden this past summer, Wet Leg front woman Rhian Teasdale coached a sold-out crowd of 10,000 to scream as loud as they could. Written into the closing lines of the British indie rockers’ acerbic kiss-off “Ur Mum,” the request electrified an audience that had come mostly to see the headliner, art-pop superstars Florence + the Machine. The collective scream felt cathartic and chaotic and hilarious at once—a perfect encapsulation of the Wet Leg experience. “It’s a very grounding moment in the set,” the bright-eyed Teasdale, 29, who also plays guitar and serves as the band’s principal...
NPR
BADBADNOTGOOD live at Brooklyn Steel
On March 15, BADBADNOTGOOD thrilled audience members at Brooklyn Steel with alternatively fiery and dreamy performances of songs from Talk Memory, the band's 2021 album. Known for a distinct blend of hip-hop and jazz, the Canadian instrumental band's recent offering added a swirl to those influences, incorporating splashes of psychedelia to its tight, sophisticated sound.
Regina Spektor Cancels Tour, Tests Positive for COVID
Indie pop songstress Regina Spektor kicked off the fall leg of her 2022 tour on Oct. 9 in Chicago. A few days later, she cancelled the remainder of those dates after testing positive for COVID-19. “I truly can’t believe this has happened,” the singer wrote in a heartfelt post to...
