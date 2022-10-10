Twitch streamer and former adult performer Adriana Chechik has broken her back in two places after jumping into a foam pit at San Diego's TwitchCon on Saturday. “Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support,” Chechik wrote on her Twitter account on Sunday after footage of the incident began to circulate online. “When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO