dotesports.com

Why are my Overwatch 2 characters locked?

A key part of the First Time User Experience (FTUE) in Overwatch 2 is having to unlock heroes as you progress through the game. While that’s a valuable journey for players who are just learning about the Overwatch universe, it’s less useful for those of us who have been playing the game for years.
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?

Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
dotesports.com

How to convert your CS:GO sensitivity to Overwatch 2

The FPS world’s attention shifted to Overwatch 2 with the game’s official release.Many players from other titles like VALORANT and CS:GO fired up their Battle.net accounts to try out the second coming of the Overwatch franchise. When you first load into the game, Overwatch 2’s in-game algorithms will...
dotesports.com

How to play Overwatch 2 without a phone number

Overwatch 2 was expected to take the franchise to the next level, but it also did the opposite in some respects. While the new characters, maps, and content feel like a breath of fresh air for Overwatch fans, a decent number of new players were left on edge due to the new phone number requirement of the title.
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dotesports.com

How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles

Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
dotesports.com

How to fix the Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Resetting error

When Overwatch 1 first came out, it was a paid title. Overwatch 2, on the other hand, made its debut as a completely free-to-play title, making it more accessible compared to its predecessor at launch. While new players only need to create a Battle.net account and download Overwatch 2 to...
dotesports.com

How to check your rank in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 revamped a plethora of features and heroes from the original game. From buffing several heroes to changing up the format, there are a ton of new aspects included in the sequel. One major change most players are sure to notice right away is an alteration to how competitive play works.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 apologizes for bumpy launch with free in-game goodies

Anyone trying to play the first week of Overwatch 2 was likely met with endless errors, bugs, and crashes due to the numerous DDoS attacks and congestion issues coupled with some pretty big bugs that developers worked endlessly to iron out. A week after launch, the game is still experiencing...
dotesports.com

How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament

Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
IGN

How to Change Overwatch 2 Crosshair: Best Settings

Click on the "Menu" or on PC press "Escape". Under "General", navigate to "Reticle" Under the "Type" drop-down, you can select Default, Circle, Crosshairs, Circle and Crosshairs, or Dot. To customize your Reticle, select the "+" besides "Advanced". In Advanced Reticle Settings, you can customize the following:. Toggle "Show Accuracy"...
dotesports.com

Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
