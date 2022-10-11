Read full article on original website
Related
Blizzard offers free Reaper skin as apology for Overwatch 2 bugs
Blizzard is apologizing for the many Overwatch 2 bugs that plagued the game at launch with a free Reaper skin and some Double XP weekends. These bugs included a broken Torbjorn, missing Waypoint Packs after players bought them, and long queue times caused in part by an extended DDoS attack on the Overwatch 2 servers, among several others.
dotesports.com
Why are my Overwatch 2 characters locked?
A key part of the First Time User Experience (FTUE) in Overwatch 2 is having to unlock heroes as you progress through the game. While that’s a valuable journey for players who are just learning about the Overwatch universe, it’s less useful for those of us who have been playing the game for years.
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
dotesports.com
How to convert your CS:GO sensitivity to Overwatch 2
The FPS world’s attention shifted to Overwatch 2 with the game’s official release.Many players from other titles like VALORANT and CS:GO fired up their Battle.net accounts to try out the second coming of the Overwatch franchise. When you first load into the game, Overwatch 2’s in-game algorithms will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to play Overwatch 2 without a phone number
Overwatch 2 was expected to take the franchise to the next level, but it also did the opposite in some respects. While the new characters, maps, and content feel like a breath of fresh air for Overwatch fans, a decent number of new players were left on edge due to the new phone number requirement of the title.
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
dotesports.com
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles
Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How to fix the Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Resetting error
When Overwatch 1 first came out, it was a paid title. Overwatch 2, on the other hand, made its debut as a completely free-to-play title, making it more accessible compared to its predecessor at launch. While new players only need to create a Battle.net account and download Overwatch 2 to...
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 blasted over unfair account restrictions
Like Overwatch 2, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is also asking its players to verify their accounts with a phone number. Pretty pedestrian stuff, in this day and age, but the requirement doesn't accept phone numbers on a prepaid or VOIP contract. This feature was rinsed into oblivion by...
Why Was Bastion Removed From 'Overwatch 2'? Plus: Other Recent Launch Bugs
Overwatch 2 and its launch difficulties continue as Bastion as well as Torbjörn have both been temporarily removed from the roster. The two characters' removal from Overwatch 2 is due to both characters suffering from exploitable bugs in their abilities. Article continues below advertisement. Overwatch 2 launched earlier this...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players are demanding Blizzard change how aim assist works for console crossplay
Overwatch 2 has had no shortage of problems and one of the latest has absolutely nothing to do with its janky servers but its crossplay feature. Taking on Reddit, Overwatch players have banded together to highlight the problems with aim assist when playing crossplay with friends on other devices. With...
dotesports.com
Horror Overwatch 2 launch rolls on with more issues as Battle.net suffers yet another DDoS attack
In what has been a terrible 24 hours for Blizzard, the company has shared its Overwatch 2 launcher app Battle.net is undergoing more DDOS attacks causing disconnection issues for users. In a post to social media, the announcement was made that Battle.net is under attack. The Blizzard developers warned players...
dotesports.com
How to check your rank in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 revamped a plethora of features and heroes from the original game. From buffing several heroes to changing up the format, there are a ton of new aspects included in the sequel. One major change most players are sure to notice right away is an alteration to how competitive play works.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 apologizes for bumpy launch with free in-game goodies
Anyone trying to play the first week of Overwatch 2 was likely met with endless errors, bugs, and crashes due to the numerous DDoS attacks and congestion issues coupled with some pretty big bugs that developers worked endlessly to iron out. A week after launch, the game is still experiencing...
Overwatch 2 will hold Double XP weekends as an apology for rocky launch
There’s also two cosmetics being given away
dotesports.com
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
dotesports.com
New information suggests Xbox Game Pass generated around $3 billion for Microsoft on consoles in 2021
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
IGN
How to Change Overwatch 2 Crosshair: Best Settings
Click on the "Menu" or on PC press "Escape". Under "General", navigate to "Reticle" Under the "Type" drop-down, you can select Default, Circle, Crosshairs, Circle and Crosshairs, or Dot. To customize your Reticle, select the "+" besides "Advanced". In Advanced Reticle Settings, you can customize the following:. Toggle "Show Accuracy"...
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
Comments / 0