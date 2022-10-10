ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Deer#Boots
DoYouRemember?

Bindi Irwin Praised For Raising Daughter In Nature And ‘Not On TV’

Bindi Irwin is being shown praise for raising her daughter in nature and not on TV and in front of computer screens. 24-year-old Bindi is no stranger to sharing adorable photos and videos of her baby girl Grace Warrior out and about in nature. She recently shared a video of them exploring the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Queensland and fans were quick to comment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

Huge Bear Has the Time of Its Life Playing on Playground Slide: VIDEO

Of course, you see so many different things on the Internet every single day but have you seen a bear on a playground slide? Sure, it looks a little strange. Yet here is this brown bear and he’s having quite a trip. As you will see in this video, the bear sizes up the slide. Will he make it down safely? He’s taking an interesting trip down the slide here. Instead of going down front paws first, he’s going down backward. This looks like something you almost had to be there to believe.
ANIMALS
BBC

Otter attacks koi carp in New Forest garden pond

Footage of an otter attacking koi carp fish in a garden pond has emerged as a rare sighting of the creature in the New Forest. Neighbours of Tony Stride filmed the otter through a window as it raided the pond at his New Forest home, near Ashurst, killing about 10 fish.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy