Elk Hunter Makes Big, Gross Mistake Field Dressing Bull In Hilarious Viral Video
An old video that never gets old. And also, a friendly reminder this hunting season… don’t nick the gut bag. We’re taking it back to 2015 for this life lesson on field dressing. It’s a pretty classic video if you’ve been around outdoors interwebs for a while, but with fall hunting season underway in most states, what better time than now to share it again.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Bear Climb Tree in Jaw-Dropping Amount of Time
There’s no such thing as a “friendly” bear, at least not in the way that a dog or cat is considered friendly. They’re wild animals capable of causing severe injury and even death, should they choose to attack. That said, there are varying levels of ferocity...
Alaskan Wolverine Caches Young Caribou To Eat Later In The Winter
Talk about an absolute killer of an animal. There is truly nothing more elusive and dangerous as the wolverine. They are the wildest, fiercest, and more ferocious of animals. Pound-for-pound the top brawler in the wild for sure, they can weigh up to 40-pounds but they will take on just about any animal that wants to try them.
Three Wolves Mount Attack On Tiny Dog Who Miraculously Escapes In The Nick Of Time
Wolves man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo.
Man Films Enormous Bull Elk ‘Screaming’ Right in His Face, And It’s Terrifying: VIDEO
A viral video of a bull elk is terrifying viewers. The man who recorded the video filmed the enormous animal “screaming” right in front of him. The man, Tanner Yellowhair, shared the video he took onto his Instagram account. He captioned the clip: “Nothing like a bull screaming in your face. Whose still out chasing big bulls?”
Grizzly Bear Tries To Chase Down Three Mature Moose In Wyoming
Despite the moose probably have a weight advantage, they want no parts of a grizzly bear. But, who would? There’re not many things that would hang around a grizz unless their young were with them. Only a mother’s love can keep something willing to stay close to a predator like this.
Bindi Irwin Praised For Raising Daughter In Nature And ‘Not On TV’
Bindi Irwin is being shown praise for raising her daughter in nature and not on TV and in front of computer screens. 24-year-old Bindi is no stranger to sharing adorable photos and videos of her baby girl Grace Warrior out and about in nature. She recently shared a video of them exploring the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Queensland and fans were quick to comment.
Mature Bull Elk Gets Tripped Up By Fence & Tragically Pays Ultimate Price
Something so gorgeous just absolutely eating it and paying the ultimate price for a simple miscalculation…. This is as crazy as it gets, one of those moments you can’t believe you happened to catch on video. You’re filming something spectacular but fairly common in that of an elk herd running across the countryside when the completely unexpected happens.
WATCH: Mama Beaver Carries Her Baby in the Most Adorable Video You’ll See All Week
If you were looking for something to help kick your day off on a positive note, then look no further. A viral clip shows a mama beaver infant carrying her offspring in what is certainly the most adorable video you’ll see all week. Check it out:. The person that...
Huge Bear Has the Time of Its Life Playing on Playground Slide: VIDEO
Of course, you see so many different things on the Internet every single day but have you seen a bear on a playground slide? Sure, it looks a little strange. Yet here is this brown bear and he’s having quite a trip. As you will see in this video, the bear sizes up the slide. Will he make it down safely? He’s taking an interesting trip down the slide here. Instead of going down front paws first, he’s going down backward. This looks like something you almost had to be there to believe.
122 Hilarious Jokes You’ll Only Understand If You’re A Mom
"My husband bought harmonicas for our kids, and now I need to find a new family."
Two Brown Bears Take Turns Scratching Their Back On Trees In Hilarious Video From Alaskan State Park
If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times: Bears are not only ferocious killers, but some of the most fascinating, and at times hilarious, creatures out there. While we spend a lot of time saying these creatures aren’t cuddly and cute like Baloo from The Jungle Book, sometimes they certainly do act like my favorite animated bear.
Dionne Warwick reacts to some of her most iconic tweets
Dionne Warwick is an icon in the industry who is known not only for her inimitable impact on generations of music but also for her unfiltered presence on social media.
BBC
Otter attacks koi carp in New Forest garden pond
Footage of an otter attacking koi carp fish in a garden pond has emerged as a rare sighting of the creature in the New Forest. Neighbours of Tony Stride filmed the otter through a window as it raided the pond at his New Forest home, near Ashurst, killing about 10 fish.
