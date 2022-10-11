Read full article on original website
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob several stores in Edmond
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to rob several stores in Edmond.
okcfox.com
Enid police, fire crews rescue man who tried hanging himself from grain elevator
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Personnel from the Enid Police Department and Enid Fire Department were able to rescue a man who tried hanging himself from a chain on an abandoned grain elevator. Police said officers responded to the 1200 block of North Van Buren shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday....
‘Nearly an irreplaceable commodity,’ 100 hay bales set on fire, arson suspected
An arson investigation is underway in Garfield County after more than 100 hay bales were set up in flames.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Oct. 7-9
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 11:49 a.m. police took a report on the theft of a firearm. At 3:52 p.m. police took a report on a two-vehicle accident at Garrett Wrangler. At 4:04 p.m. police arrested Tennyson Rhodd at Union and Overbrook for possession of...
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Oct. 7-10
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 9:12 a.m. KSO received a report of a deceased 68-year-old male in the 7500 block of east Hubbard. The medical examiner was notified. At 10:08 a.m. Lincoln County confirmed warrant son Christopher Buss. At 11:19 a.m. a...
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
Edmond Police Sergeant Recovering After Head-On Collision
Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells is in stable condition after he was struck by another driver. Sgt. Wells was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver during a police chase on Sept. 23. Wells remains critically hurt, but doctors said he is now stable. The Edmond Police Department said they...
Man Arrested After Driving The Wrong Way Down Road While Intoxicated
A wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to police reports an Edmond Police officer stopped Erik Oajaca after witnessing his vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of S. Broadway near W. 33rd. According to court filings Erik Oajaca was already wanted on an...
Edmond Police Arrest Man Following Brief Chase
Edmond police arrested a man accused of attempting to rob multiple stores in Edmond on Tuesday night. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd St. and Bryant Ave. in Edmond following the robbery reports. They located the suspect and a short chase began. The suspect crashed the car and...
1600kush.com
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge
STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
news9.com
Silver Alert For 64-Year-Old Man Issued By Enid Police
A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old man Sunday night by the Enid Police Department. EPD said Thomas Scalley was last seen walking south from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid Sunday afternoon. Police say he's wearing a purple t-shirt with blue jeans and camo shoes. Authorities say he...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking his brother with glass shard
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old Stillwater man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on a felony charge of using a glass shard to slash at his brother, who had wounds on his arms and body. The defendant, Kevin Adrian Garcia could receive as...
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
enidbuzz.com
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors
ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
kaynewscow.com
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of stabbing his mother in the neck
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been jailed on $50,000 bail with an order to have no contact with his mother, whom he is accused of stabbing in the neck. James “Jay” Robert Kerns, 34, who was scheduled to be arraigned this week, could be given a 10-year prison term if convicted of domestic assault and battery with a knife.
enidbuzz.com
Dennis Franklin Morris
Tuesday, November 16th, 1948 - Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. A Memorial Service for Dennis Morris will be held 10:00am, Thursday, October 20, 2022 in the Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jim Edmison officiating. The family will be at the funeral home Wednesday evening October 19 from 6-7pm to greet friends. Cremation arrangements and services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Wilson Chevrolet Gives Daton Fix Truck as Part of NIL Deal
OSU wrestling star Daton Fix announced on Friday via his Instagram that he received a new truck from Wilson Chevrolet in Stillwater as a part of a NIL deal with the company. The truck is a 2022 Harley Davidson Edition GMC Sierra, which online runs anywhere from $60,000-70,000 depending on features and options.
readfrontier.org
As Oklahoma faced COVID-19 spikes, state used $30 million to relocate lab
As COVID-19 cases were spiking to some of their highest levels yet, state officials used at least $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds to cover payroll costs at the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The shuffling of funds freed up millions in unrestricted agency money to relocate a lab that performs vital public health testing.
