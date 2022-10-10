Read full article on original website
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware field hockey (4-9, 2-1 CAA) is set to play a pair of road games this weekend. The Blue Hens travel to Towson, Md. for a Colonial Athletic Association game against Towson (4-8, 0-1 CAA) on Friday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. Following Friday's game, the Blue Hens travel to Cambridge, Mass. for a non-conference game against No. 15 Harvard (9-3) on Sunday, Oct. 16 at noon.
NEWARK, Del. - Alonso Rodriguez scored a pair of goals for Delaware's men's soccer team, but the Blue Hens were defeated by UMBC, 4-2, on Oct. 11, 2022 at Grant Stadium. Charles Giordano also recorded his first career assist during the match. UMBC's (7-4-1) Ryan Becher scored two goals early...
