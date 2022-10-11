Read full article on original website
Schedule released for Padres-Dodges NL Division Series
After winning their National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets, the San Diego Padres will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-5 NL Division Series starting Tuesday.
NLDS Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/12/2022
The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. Yu Darvish is the starter for the visiting Padres, while Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the home Dodgers. The first pitch is slated for 8:37 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
San Diego Padres fight off Los Angeles Dodgers to tie NLDS up 1-1
The NLDS between the league-best Dodgers and NL West rival Padres is now a best-of-three as the series shifts to San Diego.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals immediate message to Clayton Kershaw after Game 2 start
Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently locked in a dogfight with the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, with the Padres currently leading the game 4-3 in the top half of the seventh inning. However, the Dodgers do not have Clayton Kershaw on the mound anymore after he was pulled at the conclusion of the fifth inning.
Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2
After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
Photos: Goose gets loose as Dodgers lose to Padres in Game 2 of NLDS series
A goose flies on the field in the eighth inning which was fitting as the Dodgers laid goose eggs after the third inning.
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers: Details on how to watch NL Division Series game for FREE, channels, time
The San Diego Padres will try on Wednesday night to put a little more pressure on the Los Angeles Dodgers than they did in Game 1 of their NL Division Series. Behind 17-game winner Julio Urias, the Dodgers led 5-0 after three innings and had just a couple of nervous moments en route to a 5-3 win.
Dodgers pitchers Dustin May, Blake Treinen get major injury updates before NLDS, but there’s a catch
Despite finishing with an MLB-best 111 wins in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers will need all hands on deck to defeat the red-hot San Diego Padres in the NLDS. In a short series, every game matters, and perhaps the last team in baseball that needs more help could get it in the form of the impending returns of pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.
