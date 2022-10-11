ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

True Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
Clayton Kershaw
Mike Clevinger
Yu Darvish
ClutchPoints

Dodgers pitchers Dustin May, Blake Treinen get major injury updates before NLDS, but there’s a catch

Despite finishing with an MLB-best 111 wins in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers will need all hands on deck to defeat the red-hot San Diego Padres in the NLDS. In a short series, every game matters, and perhaps the last team in baseball that needs more help could get it in the form of the impending returns of pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen.
