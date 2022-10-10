Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6) Did you know that some of our favorite creepy creatures, including Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Kraken were popularized during the Victorian era? What ii we told you that the true crime podcasts you love today would have been just as loved in the 19th century? Explore how societal changes, including Scientific Progress, access to affordable printing, and religious exploration contributed to popularization of the gothic horror genre, and the rise of monsters- both real and fictional– in 19th century popular culture.

