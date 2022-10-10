ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens)

SF’s “Free Yoga In The Gardens” (Yerba Buena Gardens) Purusha Yoga, Minna Gallery and Yerba Buena Gardens Festival invite you to join us for Free Purusha Yoga Flow classes outdoors. Bring your own mat, and join us for a fun and invigorating Yoga Flow Practice that will energize your body, mind and energy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s New Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Disco for Winter 2022

San Francisco is taking roller skating to a whole new level!!! This Saturday Mayor London Breed will present the ribbon cutting ceremony on San Francisco’s brand new pop-up state-of-the-art covered roller rink!!! San FranDISCO will be up for the next few months at San Francisco Civic Center. What’s so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s CounterPulse “Quake” Dance Performance (Oct. 13-14)

Kat Gorospe Cole and Jeffrey Yip create a multimedia experimental performance centered around mental health and ancestral connection. Exploring within what seedkeeper Rowen White calls the “diaspora of disconnect,” Cole looks for the threads that connect her to a maternal history back to the Ilocos region of the Philippines. What has been inherited? What has been lost? What can be refound? QUAKE weaves together sound, imagery and vibrations to physicalize ideas of grief, longing and closeness.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)

Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Oakland, CA
funcheap.com

“Andy Santana + West Coast Playboys” Blues Concert (Vallejo)

Veteran West Coast musician Andy Santana is a smooth, dynamic vocalist and harmonica player with a sophisticated urban style. With thirty-five years of professional experience, he is also an accomplished songwriter/guitarist with an unusual gift for lyrics and is proficient at creating powerful melodies. Andy always surrounds himself with top...
VALLEJO, CA
funcheap.com

New “Winter Wanderland” Holiday Market Coming SF’s BART Plaza

Winter Wanderland in Union Square, the first holiday market for Union Square, turns Hallidie Plaza into a shining fairytale land. Local, handmade gifts, holiday tree decorations, sweets, and warming drinks await as well as live entertainment, Santa’s Workshop and DIY crafts for kids and adults alike. Come celebrate and gather in our holiday market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long#Flash Mobs#Civic Center#Grand Lake#Food Drink#Bart#Nba Official Opening Day
funcheap.com

Bay Area Bakery’s “Pan Solo”: Life Size Star Wars Bread Sculpture

A French-Laundry trained baker created a life-size bread dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite, named “Pan Solo”. It’s a follow-up to her 2020 masterpiece, “The Paindoughlorian”, which was a life-size sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda – made entirely from bread, and was featured in various media outlets including Live with Kelly and Ryan! The innovative baker also crafted another bread sculpture “Alligator “Dough-ki”.
BENICIA, CA
funcheap.com

Asian Art Museum “Carlos Villa” Inspired Art Workshop (SF)

Artist Lordy Rodriguez leads a workshop for families inspired by Carlos Villa’s show, Manongs, which marked the passage of time. In this interactive family workshop with Lordy Rodriguez, we will take inspiration from artwork created by Carlos Villa late in his career. In a 2011 show titled Manongs, Villa displayed a series of salvaged doors and wood panels he’d scratched with an awl, as a way of marking time and accounting for the years of his life.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6)

Oakland’s “Ghoulish & Ghastly” 19th Century Monsters Exhibit (Oct. 16-Nov. 6) Did you know that some of our favorite creepy creatures, including Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Kraken were popularized during the Victorian era? What ii we told you that the true crime podcasts you love today would have been just as loved in the 19th century? Explore how societal changes, including Scientific Progress, access to affordable printing, and religious exploration contributed to popularization of the gothic horror genre, and the rise of monsters- both real and fictional– in 19th century popular culture.
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

“Boo at the Zoo” Halloween Scavenger Hunt at Oakland Zoo (Oct. 22-31)

Calling all ghosts, goblins, and witches – join us for Boo at the Zoo! Grab a program as you enter the Zoo and follow the clues on our self-guided scavenger hunt to trick-or-treat for animal trading cards throughout the Zoo. Remember to dress in costume (no inflatable costumes – they can scare the Zoo animals) when you visit and tag Oakland Zoo on social media to enter our Halloween costume contest!
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
funcheap.com

Bay Area Hummingbirds Talk at Mountain View Public Library

Joan Sparks, wild life photographer, has traveled the bay area photographing the tiniest bird on the planet, the hummingbird. Several different species of hummingbirds will be presented, as well as, the blossoms they enjoy for nectar, predators lurking nearby and typical birds that share their living space. Numerous tips will...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
funcheap.com

13th Annual Silicon Valley African Film Festival (San Jose)

Film screenings | performances | food | panel discussions | workshops | fashion show | red carpet | awards and more!. From Ghana to Guyana, Botswana to Brazil, Uganda to United States, SVAFF centers authentic stories and voices of seasoned and emerging creatives from the African continent and its diaspora. Join us!
SAN JOSE, CA
funcheap.com

Oakland Zoo’s $25 Veterinary Hospital Tours

Take your next Zoo visit to a whole new level by touring our state-of-the-art Veterinary Hospital. This behind-the-scenes tour will take you through a facility designed to accommodate all current and future animals at Oakland Zoo. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy