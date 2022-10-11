Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westliberty.edu
Communication Faculty Presents Work at Conference
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 12, 2022 — West Liberty University visiting professor, Dr. Richard Talbert, who teaches in the Department of Media and Visual Arts, was selected to present research at the 82nd annual convention of the Pennsylvania Communication Association (PCA) recently. His research was titled, “Academic rigor in...
westliberty.edu
Nutting Gallery Opens Interactive Exhibition
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 11, 2022 — The Nutting Gallery welcomes artist Kevin Bennington to campus this Wednesday, Oct. 12 for its 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. opening of the “Influence Through Awareness” exhibition. The show continues through Nov. 16, 2022. “My focus is to inform...
Comments / 0