Healthline

How Apple Airpods and Other Wireless Earbuds Can Be Used as Hearing Aids

Although millions of people could benefit from hearing aids, many choose not to wear them because of their cost or the social stigma associated with hearing loss. As a result, smartphone-paired earphones have gained popularity as alternatives for enhancing ambient sound clarity. However, they are not regulated by the Food...
The best noise-canceling headphones in 2022

If you’re looking for a great pair of headphones for travel, the office or just relaxing and tuning out the world around you, what you’re looking for is a pair of great noise-canceling headphones — so we've tested the best models out there to find the perfect pair for you.
Android Authority

I've tried Sony and Bose, but I keep coming back to these Marshall headphones

Superb comfort and unparalleled portability have won me over. I’ve always been more of an earbud person than a headphones person. The size, weight, and portability of earbuds — even back when we only had 3.5mm wired ones — were much more appealing than the bulkiness of a pair of over-ear headphones. But a more rigorous working schedule and noisier environments forced me to get a pair of wireless headphones at one point a few years ago.
The best smartphones in 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Mic

75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
The best budget laptops in 2022

It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
The Independent

8 best bookshelf speakers for compact yet powerful sound

Bookshelf speakers are the perfect solution to space coming at a premium. You aren’t legally obliged to place them on a bookshelf: it’s just the name given to speakers of a certain size that are friendly to desks, coffee tables and stands.Small doesn’t equal puny, however, and the best bookshelf – or standmount – speakers offer the full audio package in the comfort of your front room.It’s difficult to provide a definitive answer on the best bookshelf speakers. Our friends at York-based independent audio store The Sound Organisation were at pains to make us understand that no two sets of...
The best Lightning cable of 2022

You probably don't give much thought to the cable that charges your iPhone. But the right charging cable can charge your phone faster, hold up against fraying and coil beautifully in your bag for tangle-free storage. CNN Underscored spent the last few weeks testing 10 of the most popular Lightning cables so you can ditch the old, frayed fire hazard in your bag and pick up a charger that'll stand the test of time — and only one Lightning cable we tested stood out.
Digital Trends

Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5 down to lowest-ever prices

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday headphone deals, you’ll want to check out the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The retailer is offering the Bose QuietComfort 45 and Sony WH-1000XM5 at their lowest-ever prices, giving you the chance to purchase two of the most popular wireless headphones in the market for much cheaper than usual while also bypassing the online rush that will happen on Black Friday itself.
whathifi.com

Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: TVs, headphones, soundbars and more

Cyber Monday – the online sale that comes directly after Black Friday – is once again expected to see consumer spending skyrocket. Cyber Monday 2022 takes place on 28th November, so buckle up as we preview the big day and look ahead to the best tech deals... Last...
Don’t Miss Out On These Incredible Early Black Friday Deals

If you have a serious case of FOMO regarding Black Friday Sales, we’re here to help. The following 40 products are some of the best deals available right now, and you’ll find a little bit of everything: from home, kitchen, tech, and fashion. We want you to take advantage of the best deals while they last, so enjoy these early ones before they slip away from your fingers. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro 2 falls to lowest price EVER in early Black Friday headphones deal

Looking for a mind-blowing early Black Friday noise cancelling headphones deal? You don't want to miss out on the second-generation AirPods Pro, also known as the AirPods Pro 2, which is now only $229 on Amazon (opens in new tab)!. Normally, the AirPods Pro 2 is $250, but now, you...
9to5Mac

Sonos headphones may give Apple AirPods Max a run for their money in the year ahead

Since shifting leadership a few years back, Sonos has steadily expanded its connected speaker portfolio to include new categories like portable audio. That’s a pattern we should expect to see continue next year, according to the company. This could mean that Sonos will soon compete with Apple and Beats in the headphone space.
TechRadar

The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less

After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
