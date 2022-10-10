Read full article on original website
Amended Pleading Hits Docket in Bumble-Blackstone Second Public Offering Securities Suit
Last week, the institutional investor challenging statements of financial viability made by Bumble Inc. leading up to the company’s September 2021 secondary public offering (SPO) filed an amended securities complaint. The class action leveled accusations at not only Bumble’s CEO and co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and CFO, but also the investment fund who owns a controlling stake of the company, Blackstone Inc., its directors, and more than 20 underwriting firms who sponsored the SPO.
ChemoCentryx, Inc. Files Lawsuit Alleging Securities Violations Over Amgen Merger
On Wednesday, stockholder Michael Kent filed a complaint to the District of Delaware against ChemoCentryx, Inc. and its board of directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. According to the complaint, ChemoCentryx is a Delaware biopharmaceutical company focused on the...
Shareholder Sues EVO Payments, Inc. Over Proposed $4 Billion Sale to Global Payments Inc.
On Monday, Robert Scott filed a complaint to the Southern District of New York against EVO Payments, Inc. and its board of directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. According to the complaint, EVO is a leading payment technology and...
Monte dei Paschi to pay 125 million euros in fees for share sale
MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said a new share sale to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.4 billion) would cost it 132 million euros, mostly due to fees paid to financial institutions backstopping the issue.
U.S. grocer Kroger carts away Albertsons for $25 billion but faces antitrust test
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N) snapped up Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N) in a $25 billion deal on Friday, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on prices while bracing for antitrust scrutiny.
SEC's Gensler says CFTC authority over stablecoins should be bolstered
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress should give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more powers to police cryptocurrency stablecoins to reduce risks to the financial system, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said on Friday.
Wall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) had a blunt answer: "No."
Biometric Privacy Class Action Against Canadian Wemagine.AI Rejected for Second Time on Jurisdictional Grounds
Last Thursday, Judge Thomas M. Durkin authored an opinion dismissing with prejudice claims against Wemagine.AI LLP by app users alleging violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) for lack of personal jurisdiction. The ruling explained that Wemagine is a British Columbia, Canada-based company that owns the mobile application...
Company Files Trade Secrets Case Over Critical Incident Mapping Tech
Critical Response Group, Inc (CRG) has filed a complaint against Geocom, Inc for copyright infringement and violating a mutual non-disclosure agreement (MNDA). They allege that Geocom abused the MNDA the parties signed to steal CRG’s trade secrets and product development, and because of this Geocom was able to underbid and win the contract for critical incident mapping for the Iowa Department of Education.
Retail sales flat in September as inflation takes a bite
The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August as rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things
Kroger, Albertsons ink nearly $25B merger
CINCINNATI, Ohio — In a bid to better compete with retail behemoths such as Walmart and Amazon, two of the largest U.S. grocers announced plans Friday to merge in a deal worth an estimated $24.6 billion. Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger has agreed to buy Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Companies Inc. for...
Online Real Estate Platforms REX and Zillow Spar Over Extent of Discovery in Antitrust Suit
On Tuesday, defendant Zillow Inc., a online real-estate marketplace or aggregator site for home sales, resisted Real Estate Exchange Inc.’s (REX) discovery demands for certain listings-related data. The responsive brief says that REX seeks data relating to for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) listings on Zillow’s websites, which it claims is “clearly irrelevant” to REX’s antitrust claims as its market definition is limited to “brokered” transactions.
Spotify Receives Patent Complaint Over Use of Technology in ‘Spotify Live’ Social Platform
Plaintiff Buffalo Patents, LLC, filed suit against defendants Spotify Technology S.A., Spotify AB, and Spotify USA Inc. (collectively, Spotify) on Tuesday in the District of Delaware. The complaint for patent infringement alleges that Spotify’s platform Spotify Live infringes on a patent held by Buffalo Patents that protects their method used for conference call management.
Would-Be HSBC Whistleblower Files Retaliation Complaint
Stephen Callahan has filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that HSBC engages in frequent front-running and that they fired him for his efforts to stop this illegal behavior. He seeks compensatory and punitive damages, reinstatement, recompense for reasonable attorney’s fees, and an injunction against future front-running. As detailed in the...
Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.
