ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
lawstreetmedia.com

Amended Pleading Hits Docket in Bumble-Blackstone Second Public Offering Securities Suit

Last week, the institutional investor challenging statements of financial viability made by Bumble Inc. leading up to the company’s September 2021 secondary public offering (SPO) filed an amended securities complaint. The class action leveled accusations at not only Bumble’s CEO and co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd and CFO, but also the investment fund who owns a controlling stake of the company, Blackstone Inc., its directors, and more than 20 underwriting firms who sponsored the SPO.
BUSINESS
lawstreetmedia.com

ChemoCentryx, Inc. Files Lawsuit Alleging Securities Violations Over Amgen Merger

On Wednesday, stockholder Michael Kent filed a complaint to the District of Delaware against ChemoCentryx, Inc. and its board of directors alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules. According to the complaint, ChemoCentryx is a Delaware biopharmaceutical company focused on the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Grubhub Llc#Company
lawstreetmedia.com

Biometric Privacy Class Action Against Canadian Wemagine.AI Rejected for Second Time on Jurisdictional Grounds

Last Thursday, Judge Thomas M. Durkin authored an opinion dismissing with prejudice claims against Wemagine.AI LLP by app users alleging violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) for lack of personal jurisdiction. The ruling explained that Wemagine is a British Columbia, Canada-based company that owns the mobile application...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
lawstreetmedia.com

Company Files Trade Secrets Case Over Critical Incident Mapping Tech

Critical Response Group, Inc (CRG) has filed a complaint against Geocom, Inc for copyright infringement and violating a mutual non-disclosure agreement (MNDA). They allege that Geocom abused the MNDA the parties signed to steal CRG’s trade secrets and product development, and because of this Geocom was able to underbid and win the contract for critical incident mapping for the Iowa Department of Education.
IOWA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kroger, Albertsons ink nearly $25B merger

CINCINNATI, Ohio — In a bid to better compete with retail behemoths such as Walmart and Amazon, two of the largest U.S. grocers announced plans Friday to merge in a deal worth an estimated $24.6 billion. Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger has agreed to buy Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Companies Inc. for...
BUSINESS
lawstreetmedia.com

Online Real Estate Platforms REX and Zillow Spar Over Extent of Discovery in Antitrust Suit

On Tuesday, defendant Zillow Inc., a online real-estate marketplace or aggregator site for home sales, resisted Real Estate Exchange Inc.’s (REX) discovery demands for certain listings-related data. The responsive brief says that REX seeks data relating to for-sale-by-owner (FSBO) listings on Zillow’s websites, which it claims is “clearly irrelevant” to REX’s antitrust claims as its market definition is limited to “brokered” transactions.
MARKETS
lawstreetmedia.com

Spotify Receives Patent Complaint Over Use of Technology in ‘Spotify Live’ Social Platform

Plaintiff Buffalo Patents, LLC, filed suit against defendants Spotify Technology S.A., Spotify AB, and Spotify USA Inc. (collectively, Spotify) on Tuesday in the District of Delaware. The complaint for patent infringement alleges that Spotify’s platform Spotify Live infringes on a patent held by Buffalo Patents that protects their method used for conference call management.
BUSINESS
lawstreetmedia.com

Would-Be HSBC Whistleblower Files Retaliation Complaint

Stephen Callahan has filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that HSBC engages in frequent front-running and that they fired him for his efforts to stop this illegal behavior. He seeks compensatory and punitive damages, reinstatement, recompense for reasonable attorney’s fees, and an injunction against future front-running. As detailed in the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy