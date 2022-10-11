Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Ryan 'all by his lonesome' as national Democrats ignore close Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly fearful that they are squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once seemed off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks from Election Day. Although the Republican, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has...
GOP Senate Nominee: Abortion Decisions 'Belong' to GOP ‘Gentlemen’ State Reps
New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee Don Bolduc told supporters this week that he thinks the future of abortion rights “belongs” to Republican “gentlemen” state lawmakers, who he claims know best how to give women a voice on their reproductive rights. During a Wednesday night town hall...
Herald & Review
In Illinois' hottest congressional race, campaigns spar over abortion ad
SPRINGFIELD — The battle for control of the U.S. House could very well run through Illinois' 17th Congressional District, where attorney Esther Joy King, a Republican, and former television meteorologist Eric Sorensen, a Democrat, are vying to succeed retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline. King came within four percentage...
Walker campaigning with 2 GOP senators after abortion report
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is slated to campaign Tuesday with Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, offering the latest sign that the national GOP is digging in on Walker's candidacy as he tries to get past a renewed spotlight on his rocky past.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Q&A: Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan talks inflation, abortion and concerns about democracy
In just a few weeks, Ohioans will elect a new U.S. senator. Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance are facing off in the Nov. 8 election for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. Independent polls have shown a competitive race between the two candidates, and national...
"Terrible timing, terrible tactics": Fox News host scolds Graham for hurting GOP with abortion bill
Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for the "terrible timing" of his federal abortion ban bill on Tuesday. If passed, the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act would federally ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, extending abortion restrictions to blue states. Unveiled less...
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
POLITICO
The federal abortion ban bill is here — and it has some Republicans stunned
THE 15-WEEK FEDERAL BAN BILL — Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports. The bill, championed by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill...
RELATED PEOPLE
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values
ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
Judge Blocks State Abortion Ban As Attempt “To Completely Eliminate The Rights of Ohio Women”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Ohio’s near-total abortion ban will remain on hold as a challenge to the law proceeds in state court, a judge ruled Friday, allowing abortions up to 20 weeks gestation to proceed. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some Republican politicians are doubling down on Abortion, while others are running for cover.
Ron Johnson Quote(via wispolitics.com) When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, which had legalized abortion federally, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.
In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle
Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
Republican Sen. Cotton criticizes Democrats for making election about ‘Walker’s past’
Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) rallied with Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday. NBC News Correspondent Allie Raffa reports. Oct. 11, 2022.
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBC.com
Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
NBC News
Biden remains off the midterms’ main stage — and there’s logic to that
If it’s TUESDAY… It’s officially four weeks to go until Election Day… GOP Sens. Rick Scott and Tom Cotton stump for Herschel Walker in Georgia… Dem Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance clash at OH-SEN debate… LA City Council president steps down from leadership post after audio of racist comments is released… And NBC’s Dasha Burns’ one-on-one interview with Dem John Fetterman in PA-SEN is set to be rolled out (it’s Fetterman’s first in-person TV interview since his stroke).
WISH-TV
Indiana Supreme Court allows abortion law injunction to stand, sets January hearing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to take immediate jurisdiction in the legal fight over the state’s new abortion law. The state’s highest court granted a request by Attorney General Todd Rokita to skip the Court of Appeals. The court also rejected a request...
Dumping Roe may backfire on abortion opponents. Republicans should have been ready.
Without a federal constitutional right to abortion on the books, abortion advocates in California, Michigan and Vermont are seeking to enshrine those rights into their state constitutions in November. USA TODAY. Opponents of abortion who were thrilled to see the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade in June may...
Comments / 0