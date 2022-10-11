ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

In Illinois' hottest congressional race, campaigns spar over abortion ad

SPRINGFIELD — The battle for control of the U.S. House could very well run through Illinois' 17th Congressional District, where attorney Esther Joy King, a Republican, and former television meteorologist Eric Sorensen, a Democrat, are vying to succeed retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline. King came within four percentage...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Herschel Walker’s Black supporters say their votes are about Senate control and conservative values

ATLANTA — Shelley Wynter, a Black conservative radio show host in this bustling capital of the New South, considers Herschel Walker a means to an end. His support of the Georgia Republican’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate rests on this fact: There are 35 Senate seats up for re-election next month, and if the former football star can overtake the incumbent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, it would be a boon that could help the GOP retake the majority.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion In Ohio#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republican
Matthew C. Woodruff

Some Republican politicians are doubling down on Abortion, while others are running for cover.

Ron Johnson Quote(via wispolitics.com) When the United Sates Supreme Court reversed itself after 50 years on the Roe vs Wade decision, which had legalized abortion federally, many political analysts warned it could spell doom for Republican candidates running for office. After all, a majority of Americans support abortion rights to some extent, and that support crosses gender, race, religion and party lines.
The Conversation U.S.

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WIBC.com

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

Biden remains off the midterms’ main stage — and there’s logic to that

If it’s TUESDAY… It’s officially four weeks to go until Election Day… GOP Sens. Rick Scott and Tom Cotton stump for Herschel Walker in Georgia… Dem Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance clash at OH-SEN debate… LA City Council president steps down from leadership post after audio of racist comments is released… And NBC’s Dasha Burns’ one-on-one interview with Dem John Fetterman in PA-SEN is set to be rolled out (it’s Fetterman’s first in-person TV interview since his stroke).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy