Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims

After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
NHL
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Blackhawks in season opener

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -421, Blackhawks +324; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and went 23-8-5 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX31 Denver

Check it out: Colorado Avalanche get Stanley Cup rings

DENVER (KDVR) — The NHL season may have already started but the Stanley Cup celebration isn’t over just yet and the Colorado Avalanche have the bling to prove it. To commemorate the Avs third Stanley Cup championship, the team partnered with Jostens to design a unique ring for staff and players. It’s set in 14-carat […]
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason

The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Blackhawks' Caleb Jones Begins Season on Injured Reserve

Jones suffered the injury in the Blackhawks' Oct. 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. He practiced Monday in a non-contact capacity before the team announced his IR status. The 25-year-old scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 51 games last season. Chicago will certainly miss Jones' shot-generating ability,...
CHICAGO, IL
Jarred Tinordi
Yardbarker

Mika Zibanejad leads Rangers past Lightning in NHL season opener

Mika Zibanejad scored a short-handed goal, then the power-play tiebreaker early in the third period, as the New York Rangers opened the season with a 3-1 home victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Rangers failed on their first three power-play opportunities, but off a faceoff in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Go Mile High for Season Opener vs. Avs

The Blackhawks travel to play Colorado for the 2022-23 season opener. The Blackhawks travel to Denver on Wednesday night for the team's 2022-23 season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. REGULAR SEASON FACEOFF. The Blackhawks open their 96th campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Colorado. This marks the fifth-straight season the...
CHICAGO, IL
KRDO

Core exercise: Avs follow pattern of Stanley Cup champions

The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
BUFFALO, NY
#Montreal#The New York Rangers
Yardbarker

Rangers aim for revenge in season opener vs. Lightning

The New York Rangers can move on from a 2022 playoff elimination at the hands of Tampa Bay by continuing their recent regular-season success against the Lightning. In a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals, the Rangers will aim for their fourth straight regular-season victory over the visiting Lightning in Tuesday night's season opener in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Roster

Chicago announces the opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the opening night roster which includes 22 players: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Forwards: Andreas Athanasiou, Colin Blackwell, Max Domi, MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Patrick Kane, Jujhar Khaira, Philipp Kurashev, Sam...
CHICAGO, IL

