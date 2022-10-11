Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
NHL・
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Blackhawks in season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -421, Blackhawks +324; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and went 23-8-5 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.
Why Rebuilding Blackhawks Are Right to Follow Avalanche's Blueprint
DENVER — Once upon a time, the Blackhawks were the ones kicking off NHL Opening Night with banner-raising ceremonies, and organizations would look at them as a roadmap on how to build a dynasty in the salary cap era. On Wednesday, the Blackhawks found themselves on the other end...
Check it out: Colorado Avalanche get Stanley Cup rings
DENVER (KDVR) — The NHL season may have already started but the Stanley Cup celebration isn’t over just yet and the Colorado Avalanche have the bling to prove it. To commemorate the Avs third Stanley Cup championship, the team partnered with Jostens to design a unique ring for staff and players. It’s set in 14-carat […]
Yardbarker
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Rangers vs Minnesota Wild Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Rangers (+145) Wild (-165) The Minnesota Wild will try to defeat the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has New York at +145 while Minnesota opens at -165. The over/under is set at 6. The New York Rangers were on...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks' Caleb Jones Begins Season on Injured Reserve
Jones suffered the injury in the Blackhawks' Oct. 2 preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. He practiced Monday in a non-contact capacity before the team announced his IR status. The 25-year-old scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 51 games last season. Chicago will certainly miss Jones' shot-generating ability,...
Yardbarker
Mika Zibanejad leads Rangers past Lightning in NHL season opener
Mika Zibanejad scored a short-handed goal, then the power-play tiebreaker early in the third period, as the New York Rangers opened the season with a 3-1 home victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Rangers failed on their first three power-play opportunities, but off a faceoff in...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Go Mile High for Season Opener vs. Avs
The Blackhawks travel to play Colorado for the 2022-23 season opener. The Blackhawks travel to Denver on Wednesday night for the team's 2022-23 season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. REGULAR SEASON FACEOFF. The Blackhawks open their 96th campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Colorado. This marks the fifth-straight season the...
KRDO
Core exercise: Avs follow pattern of Stanley Cup champions
The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
FOX Sports
Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
Yardbarker
Rangers aim for revenge in season opener vs. Lightning
The New York Rangers can move on from a 2022 playoff elimination at the hands of Tampa Bay by continuing their recent regular-season success against the Lightning. In a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals, the Rangers will aim for their fourth straight regular-season victory over the visiting Lightning in Tuesday night's season opener in New York.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Roster
Chicago announces the opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the opening night roster which includes 22 players: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Forwards: Andreas Athanasiou, Colin Blackwell, Max Domi, MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Patrick Kane, Jujhar Khaira, Philipp Kurashev, Sam...
Rangers take good vibes from opener into Minnesota
The New York Rangers take their Broadway show on the road where they will meet the host Minnesota Wild on
