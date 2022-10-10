Read full article on original website
Trunk or Treats in Northwest Indiana
For an entire list of the Northwest Indiana Trunk or Treats. (All on ONE PAGE! and At A Glance!) I had never heard of a “Trunk or Treat” until I started doing Halloween Events in Northwest Indiana a few years ago. To be honest, I wondered if the idea was blasphemous to encourage trick or treating at a facility – sometimes a church, a Fire Station, or anyone with a parking lot! I found out quickly that it was an excellent outreach event to our community.
Haunted Houses in Northwest Indiana
For A Complete list of NWI Halloween Events Click HERE!. Be prepared this Fall and seek out what Halloween Haunted Houses, Corn Mazes and Attractions that are in Northwest Indiana! It doesn’t matter if you’re a first timer or a seasoned haunt goer, you should check out these best haunts in Northwest Indiana that go from September through November. For more information on featured haunted houses in Northwest Indiana, check out the links below!
Hayrides in Northwest Indiana
Hayrides can be great family fun. Here are the locations where you can find hayrides in Northwest Indiana . . . . Come on over to Yellow River Farms for all kinds of Fall fun! We have FREE Hay Rides, Straw maze, Tube slide, Pumpkin cannon, Corn maze and more! Delicious Apples, Apple Cider, Lots of Pumpkins, gourds, and so much more. So come on by, we’re located on highway 8 half of a mile west from State Road 23. ALL RIDES ARE FREE! 8435 E. State Road 8, Knox, Indiana (547-772-2581 www.yellowriverfarms.com.
Butterfly Meadows Celebrates Story Walk Addition – Valparaiso
Butterfly Meadows had a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony dedicating a new Addition titled “StoryWalk” at Butterfly Meadows. Author Kristina Cherep led us on the walk and read aloud her new book, “My Rainbow of Emotions,” which is now on display at the park and open to the public. This project is provided by a partnership among Valpo Parks, the Porter County Public Library System and the John W. Anderson Foundation.
Fox 59
Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Lake County Parks and Recreation Fall Fest 2022
Lake County Parks and Recreation held its 44th annual Fall Fest at Buckley Homestead County Park in Lowell, Indiana on October 9, 2022. The fun-filled fest offers its guests activities from horse and pony rides, hay rides, pumpkin painting, candle making and so much more. Admission to the Fall Fest...
Elvis FANtasy Fest – Portage Indiana October 14-16
Since 1993, Elvis Fantasy Fest (EFF) has been a celebration of Elvis’s music legacy and remembrance of his humanitarian ways by supporting a local charity. Join friends, old and new, for an amazing weekend of Elvis music while supporting our Special Olympic athletes. All net proceeds will be donated to Porter County Special Olympics. Thanks in advance for your support. Visit elvisfantasyfest.com for more details.
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Fall trout opener Saturday and nearshore salmon and trout
The opening of Illinois’ fall trout season Saturday and the continuing nearshore trout and salmon fishing on southern Lake Michigan lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report. Don Piorek messaged the photo at the top and this:. Dale, I would like to make a submission for your Fish of...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Don Quijote Raises Money for New Hilltop Mission Kitchen
It was a “sold out” event tonight for the Hilltop Neighborhood House “A Place At Our Table” Capital Campaign kick off event at Don Quijote in Valparaiso. Hilltop will begin construction on building a standing SOUP kitchen building in the spring of 2023. This event would not have been available except for the generous support from Carlos Rivera and Elena Jambrina, owners of the popular Downtown Restaurant.
Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
Ameristar parent company building new casinos in Joliet, Aurora
The parent company of East Chicago's Ameristar Casino is planning to spend $545 million to relocate and reconstruct its Hollywood Casino gaming properties in Joliet and Aurora, Illinois. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc. said the massive investment is needed to keep the Hollywood Casinos competitive in the Chicago-area market, as...
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in. The Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore is a popular state park known for its incredible recreational activities. The waters here attract many swimmers but the rates at which bodies are fished out of the lake are staggering. Keep reading to learn more.
Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
Police said the teacher told one of her students that she "has a list" and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.
As early voting opens in Indiana, will abortion drive more women to polls?
Many predict women and issues affecting them will make a difference in the election this year.
