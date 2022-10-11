ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CZECH REPUBLIC BANS NHL FROM FUTURE EVENTS UNLESS GARY BETTMAN AND CO. RESIGN

So Dominik Hasek has been incredibly outspoken over the whole ~Russia~ situation, right? Recently, the Hockey Hall of Famer took his stance to a new level, warning the NHL not to bring any Russian or Belorussian players to the Czech Republic. The NHL went ahead as planned, and basically called...
NHL
Washingtonian.com

A Brief Guide to the New Faces on the 2022-23 Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night when the puck drops at Capital One Arena against the Boston Bruins. Alex Ovechkin leads a veteran core of T.J. Oshie, John Carlson, and others as the Caps search for their first Stanley Cup since 2018. Washington will start the season without Tom Wilson, who is out until at least November while he is recovering from an ACL injury, and without center Nicklas Backstrom, who is recovering from hip surgery and doesn’t have a projected return yet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators sign veteran forward Derick Brassard to one-year deal

After being invited to their camp on a PTO, something he had been hoping for this offseason, veteran forward Derick Brassard has indeed signed with the Ottawa Senators on a one-year deal, the team announced. This will officially mark Brassard’s second stint as a member of the Senators after playing for seven different teams since Ottawa dealt the forward during the 2017-18 season. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the deal is worth $750,000.
NHL
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
FOX Sports

Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Stamkos, Hedman star in funny new commercial together

Longtime Lightning teammates are in new ad for MassMututal. Last time we saw Carter Stamkos, he begged his dad, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, to ride the Zamboni during a 2022 All-Star press conference. Carter is 3 now, and ready to take the ice on skates. In a new...
NHL

