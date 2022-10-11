The Washington Capitals begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night when the puck drops at Capital One Arena against the Boston Bruins. Alex Ovechkin leads a veteran core of T.J. Oshie, John Carlson, and others as the Caps search for their first Stanley Cup since 2018. Washington will start the season without Tom Wilson, who is out until at least November while he is recovering from an ACL injury, and without center Nicklas Backstrom, who is recovering from hip surgery and doesn’t have a projected return yet.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 18 HOURS AGO