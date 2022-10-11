Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
CZECH REPUBLIC BANS NHL FROM FUTURE EVENTS UNLESS GARY BETTMAN AND CO. RESIGN
So Dominik Hasek has been incredibly outspoken over the whole ~Russia~ situation, right? Recently, the Hockey Hall of Famer took his stance to a new level, warning the NHL not to bring any Russian or Belorussian players to the Czech Republic. The NHL went ahead as planned, and basically called...
Washingtonian.com
A Brief Guide to the New Faces on the 2022-23 Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night when the puck drops at Capital One Arena against the Boston Bruins. Alex Ovechkin leads a veteran core of T.J. Oshie, John Carlson, and others as the Caps search for their first Stanley Cup since 2018. Washington will start the season without Tom Wilson, who is out until at least November while he is recovering from an ACL injury, and without center Nicklas Backstrom, who is recovering from hip surgery and doesn’t have a projected return yet.
WFAA
Dallas Stars 2022-23 season preview: Offseason changes bring new faces, uncertain expectations of transitioning team identity
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars 2022-23 season starts on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators, fresh off a dramatic first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7. With a new year comes a fresh slate. Dallas made numerous moves in...
Senators sign veteran forward Derick Brassard to one-year deal
After being invited to their camp on a PTO, something he had been hoping for this offseason, veteran forward Derick Brassard has indeed signed with the Ottawa Senators on a one-year deal, the team announced. This will officially mark Brassard’s second stint as a member of the Senators after playing for seven different teams since Ottawa dealt the forward during the 2017-18 season. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the deal is worth $750,000.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
Hurricanes recall Jordan Martinook after making salary cap moves
After clearing waivers a few days ago, beloved forward Jordan Martinook is back up on an NHL roster with the Carolina Hurricanes. Evidently, the team has made the salary cap moves necessary to accommodate him on the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team assigned forward Jamieson Rees and...
FOX Sports
Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
NHL
Stamkos, Hedman star in funny new commercial together
Longtime Lightning teammates are in new ad for MassMututal. Last time we saw Carter Stamkos, he begged his dad, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, to ride the Zamboni during a 2022 All-Star press conference. Carter is 3 now, and ready to take the ice on skates. In a new...
