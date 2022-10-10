Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Raiders make move to help Derek Carr after devasting loss to Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has not gotten off to a great start, and that continued in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders came up just short, losing by a score of 30-29, but the losses are beginning to add up considering they are already 1-4 through five games.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams have been hit with some injuries in recent weeks since the Jaguars stomped the Colts, 24-0, at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. The latter team has far more important players listed on the injury report to begin the new week.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Views from the anchor desk: the tweet we were all thinking during Thursday Night Football
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thursday Night Football has been almost exclusively bad for years, but it provided some entertainment this week. Let me first provide some context. I attended last week’s game in Denver on Thursday night. The Indianapolis Colts and Broncos played the worst game I have ever seen at Mile High Stadium […]
FOX2now.com
TKO: Adams big mistake
TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" reacts to Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving down a photographer after his team's loss to the Ciefs on Monday night football. The shove was bad, his apology was even worse. TKO: Adams big mistake. TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" reacts to Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams...
numberfire.com
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) logs "very light" practice on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) participated in individual drills on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. What It Means:. Allen participated in individual drills on Wednesday. It was a "very light" practice, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic,...
NFL・
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor returns to practice Thursday
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury report on Thursday mirrored the report the team released Wednesday. Four players — defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Zay Jones, and linebacker Foye Oluokun — were listed by the Jaguars as limited in practice. The more notable injury...
