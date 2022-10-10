ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams have been hit with some injuries in recent weeks since the Jaguars stomped the Colts, 24-0, at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. The latter team has far more important players listed on the injury report to begin the new week.
TKO: Adams big mistake

TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" reacts to Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving down a photographer after his team's loss to the Ciefs on Monday night football. The shove was bad, his apology was even worse. TKO: Adams big mistake. TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" reacts to Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams...
Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) logs "very light" practice on Wednesday

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) participated in individual drills on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. What It Means:. Allen participated in individual drills on Wednesday. It was a "very light" practice, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic,...
