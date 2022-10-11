ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2022 NLDS Preview: Dodgers face the Padres, making for a battle of the NL West for the third year in a row

By Shane Mittleman
dodgersdigest.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Julio Urias to start Game 1 of NLDS for Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Julio Urias, who thrust himself into the Cy Young discussion with another dominant season as a full-time starting pitcher, will get the ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, opposing the San Diego Padres' Mike Clevinger. Clayton Kershaw will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Hold Off Padres in Game 1 of NLDS 5-3 to Take 1-0 Series Lead

Is it 100 years of history? Is it proximity? Is it a mutual hatred of each other's respective teams?. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres certainly don't have a storied rivalry that goes back decades, but the feud between the two Southern California franchises is as intense and furious as a lion snatching at meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers

While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
