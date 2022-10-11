2022 NLDS Preview: Dodgers face the Padres, making for a battle of the NL West for the third year in a row

Read full article on original website
Who Would Start NLDS Game 4 for the Phillies?
As the NLDS swiftly approaches, who would the Philadelphia Phillies send to the mound against the Braves in Game 4?
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
NLDS Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/12/2022
The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. Yu Darvish is the starter for the visiting Padres, while Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the home Dodgers. The first pitch is slated for 8:37 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers had better bring back the longball in NLDS vs Padres
“Chick dig the longball”- Greg Maddux, a very wise man and supreme knower of ball, whether it be the mid-90s or 2022. If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to win another World Series, they’d better hit the weight room as they await the San Diego Padres’ arrival in the NLDS.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Division Series, set to start at 9:37 p.m. ET on FOX. The series opens at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for game one and game two, before shifting to San Diego for ...
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
ESPN
Julio Urias to start Game 1 of NLDS for Los Angeles Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- Julio Urias, who thrust himself into the Cy Young discussion with another dominant season as a full-time starting pitcher, will get the ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, opposing the San Diego Padres' Mike Clevinger. Clayton Kershaw will...
Padres-Dodgers NLDS Betting Preview
After upsetting Mets in the Wild Card round, San Diego takes on the NL’s No. 1 seed.
NBC Los Angeles
Dodgers Hold Off Padres in Game 1 of NLDS 5-3 to Take 1-0 Series Lead
Is it 100 years of history? Is it proximity? Is it a mutual hatred of each other's respective teams?. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres certainly don't have a storied rivalry that goes back decades, but the feud between the two Southern California franchises is as intense and furious as a lion snatching at meat.
Dodgers News: Despite Not Playing, Walker Buehler Will Make An NLDS Appearance
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler still makes an NLDS appearance despite being out for the season
Philadelphia Phillies Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Atlanta Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies announced their postseason roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning for their series against the Atlanta Braves, beginning Tuesday afternoon. The Phillies will be without relief pitcher David Robertson, who injured himself celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in game two of the National League Wild Card Series.
True Blue LA
Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2
After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers
While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
San Diego Padres Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Atlanta Braves announced their postseason roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning for their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, beginning Tuesday night. The Padres have added pitcher Mike Clevinger to their postseason roster and dropped infielder Brandon Dixon from their active 26-man playoff roster.
Photos: Goose gets loose as Dodgers lose to Padres in Game 2 of NLDS series
A goose flies on the field in the eighth inning which was fitting as the Dodgers laid goose eggs after the third inning.
