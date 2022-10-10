After outrage following her racist comments, Nury Martinez resigns as president of the Los Angeles City Council

Read full article on original website
uscannenbergmedia.com
Aftermath of L.A. City Council tapes: What does this mean for the 2022 midterm elections?
The Los Angeles political landscape has been shaken up following a leaked audio file containing racist remarks. Nury Martinez resigned as president of the L.A. City Council on Monday, and announced a leave of absence from the council on Tuesday. Ron Herrera stepped down from his role as a top labor leader.
uscannenbergmedia.com
South L.A. community reacts to Nury Martinez’s resignation after racist comments surface
Members of the USC and South Los Angeles community shared their reactions following Nury Martinez’s resignation from her role as President of L.A. City Council after a racist-fueled audio recording from October 2021 was released on Sunday. As president of Los Angeles Council District 6, Martinez was responsible for...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Bass and Caruso criticize city leadership in final mayoral debate before election
Karen Bass and Rick Caruso clashed in the final debate in the Los Angeles mayoral race Tuesday night, trading barbs as they criticized each others’ track record on hot-button issues and ability to lead the city. Both candidates criticized the current leadership in L.A., with Caruso claiming that “the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Protesters get vocal amidst racist remarks from City Council Officials
Protesters are taking to the streets outside of L-A city hall today in light of the leaked, racist recordings involving three city council members. With the involved council members yet to resign, they face pressure from both the public and the White House to step down. Annenberg reporter Mya Mariey Vinnett went downtown today to speak with protesters about the situation.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Homelessness remains a key issue in West L.A.
Lidia Garcia has worked as a cashier at the Bargain Fair on Beverly Boulevard for two years. Recently, the store owners were told by the landlord that the building will be torn down for redevelopment, forcing them to look for another place. “It’s because of the same thing, the homelessness,...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Unhoused issue at the heart of the race for the 11th district City Council
Stroll down the Venice canals and you’ll see embers, ashes, blackened wood and smell the remains of a fresh fire. Under your eyes, three houses are burned to the ground. Residents who have seen the unhoused crisis grow over the years said they suspect unhoused people are responsible for the fire, but authorities are still investigating the origin of the blaze.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Art installation pays homage to Mexican women who were sterilized without consent at L.A. County-USC hospital
That was the question Los Angeles-based artist Phung Huyhn had to consider when she embarked on a journey to create “Sobrevivir,” an installation at L.A. County-USC Medical Center. Commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2018, “Sobrevivir” (To Remain Alive), aims to publicly apologize and...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Los Angeles Unified School District Approved Four Acceleration Days
LAUSD announced a revised plan for an expanded school year, following the labor negotiations with the union United Teachers Los Angeles. The approved plan will allow teachers the option to hold classes for an extra four days of the academic year, two at the beginning of winter break, and two at the beginning of spring break.
uscannenbergmedia.com
New Metro K Line opens in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles Metro opened a new $2.1 billion dollar metro line in South Los Angeles on October 7 with eight stations: Expo/Crenshaw, Martin Luther King Jr., Leimert Park, Hyde Park, Fairview Heights, Downtown Inglewood, Westchester/Veterans and Aviation/Century. Previously the line was known as the Crenshaw/LAX line, the K Line extends...
uscannenbergmedia.com
‘Sobrevivir’ art installation at LA County-USC Medical Center apologizes for history of forced sterilizations
Phung Huynh is an LA artist and educator – and creator of sobrevivir, which means survival in Spanish. She showed me a panel of the Corten steel that she used to design the circular sculpture in her garage-converted home studio in South Pasadena. HUYNH: The sculpture is 21 feet...
uscannenbergmedia.com
‘It’s our month’: USC’s Noche de Cultura Closes Latinx Heritage Month
After a month of events designed to honor and educate about Latinx people and culture, a large crowd gathered in a quad at USC on Wednesday for a celebration to cap off Latinx Heritage Month. The event, called Noche de Cultura, featured music, food and speeches by USC President Carol...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fives places to try fall flavors in Los Angeles
The weather is getting a little cooler, Halloween is just around the corner and USC students are getting ready to enjoy their Fall Break. Now is the perfect time to enjoy the fall in Los Angeles. And what a better way to enjoy it than by enjoying fall specialty flavors.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Not a music festival: USC provides vaccines during ‘Vaxchella’
USC Pharmacies will supply both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu vaccine to USC students, faculty and staff at Engemann Student Health Center from October 10 to 21 as part of their “Vaxchella” event. This walk-in clinic will be held on the first floor weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
uscannenbergmedia.com
LA Skins Fest presents Native American Short Film Showcase
On Monday night, USC worked in conjunction with LA Skins Fest, an organization dedicated to amplifying Native American voices in the film industry, to highlight Native American filmmakers. The six films featured were “My First Native American Boyfriend,” directed by Joey Clift; “Your Name Isn’t English,” directed by Tazbah Rose...
uscannenbergmedia.com
What USC students are doing for Fall Break
With Fall Break rounding the corner, Annenberg Radio went out to ask the USC student body what their plans were for the upcoming week, and it seems like a lot of Trojans are choosing to stay close to LA. Anna Sarukian: “I have an anatomy test the following week, so...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Grinch not surprised by defense’s strong performance
The second half of USC’s season begins this Saturday, as the No. 7 Trojans travel to Salt Lake City to take on No. 20 Utah. The game figures to be the Trojans’ toughest test yet, as Utah was picked by many during the preseason to win the Pac-12. The Utes also boast one of the best home field advantages in the Pac-12, which USC is trying to prepare for by putting its speakers on full volume during this week’s practices. In short, a win this Saturday will take a team effort.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Big Ten Breakdown: Introducing NIL
Name, image and likeness: an athlete’s ability to make money off their brand. How does it affect USC student-athletes?. You know the saying, “money makes the world go round?” It applies to the college football landscape now more than ever. Ever since the introduction of NIL into college sports, more and more athletes have been using it to finally legally make money from their athletic involvement. However, recruiting and the newly popular transfer portal have unearthed an even greater market for players to earn profits and also prompted a new type of NIL.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Revival of USC Football
Miracles come in all different forms, and for U-S-C football fans, it came in the form of Lincoln Riley, and several star players. With a vast improvement from last season’s performance, the Trojans have kept their undefeated streak after last Saturday’s game against Washington State. Nia Harris has...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC looks to strengthen run game ahead of matchup against Utah
With the addition of new head coach Lincoln Riley last November, USC made it clear that it has every intention of returning to national prominence. The Trojans’ efforts in the first half of this season have echoed that sentiment; for the first time since 2006, they’ve started the season with six consecutive victories.
