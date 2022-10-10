After outrage following her racist comments, Nury Martinez resigns as president of the Los Angeles City Council

The second half of USC’s season begins this Saturday, as the No. 7 Trojans travel to Salt Lake City to take on No. 20 Utah. The game figures to be the Trojans’ toughest test yet, as Utah was picked by many during the preseason to win the Pac-12. The Utes also boast one of the best home field advantages in the Pac-12, which USC is trying to prepare for by putting its speakers on full volume during this week’s practices. In short, a win this Saturday will take a team effort.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO