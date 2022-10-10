Read full article on original website
Related
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
komando.com
Phone scam warning: Hang up if you get one of these calls
Cybercriminals view the internet as a treasure trove of victims, but some like to keep it old-fashioned and stick to phones. Some scammers combine the two mediums and lure people from their computers to their phones. This trick cost one elderly couple $300,000. Tap or click here for the full story and what they could have done to avoid falling victim.
5 Signs Someone Is Impersonating Your Bank To Scam You
You work hard for your money, so the last thing you want to do is inadvertently hand it over to a scammer pretending to be your bank. Unfortunately, these crimes are more common than you might...
72 year old scammed out of $75,000
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — A local woman is warning people about the dangers of scam artists after crooks tricked her out of $75,000. The 72-year-old was hit with a series of scams and once those scammers collected enough information, they knew exactly what to do to scare her. “It’s all gone,” Karen Koehler said. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ConsumerAffairs
IRS reports huge increase in texting scams and warns taxpayers to stay vigilant
There’s no rest for the wicked. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers of a recent spike in IRS-themed texting scams aimed at stealing both personal and financial information. How much of a spike? Checking the latest figures from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), ConsumerAffairs saw nearly triple...
Chronicle
Washington's Stolen Unemployment Money Trickling in Three Years Later
Nearly three years after thieves stole $645 million in pandemic unemployment benefits from Washington state, investigators are still clawing back funds frozen in fraudsters' bank accounts. On Friday, the state Attorney General's Office filed a motion demanding Bank of America forfeit $9.3 million left there by criminals who scammed Washington's...
'Phishing on an Industrial Scale': The IRS Is Warning of a New Text Message Scam
Be warned: Fraudsters are sending texts disguising themselves as the IRS in an attempt to trick you with offers of fake COVID-19 relief or tax credits that are too good to be true. In a news release this week, the federal tax agency said it's identified a recent spike in...
Comments / 0