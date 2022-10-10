ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Phone scam warning: Hang up if you get one of these calls

Cybercriminals view the internet as a treasure trove of victims, but some like to keep it old-fashioned and stick to phones. Some scammers combine the two mediums and lure people from their computers to their phones. This trick cost one elderly couple $300,000. Tap or click here for the full story and what they could have done to avoid falling victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

72 year old scammed out of $75,000

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — A local woman is warning people about the dangers of scam artists after crooks tricked her out of $75,000. The 72-year-old was hit with a series of scams and once those scammers collected enough information, they knew exactly what to do to scare her. “It’s all gone,” Karen Koehler said. […]
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Chronicle

Washington's Stolen Unemployment Money Trickling in Three Years Later

Nearly three years after thieves stole $645 million in pandemic unemployment benefits from Washington state, investigators are still clawing back funds frozen in fraudsters' bank accounts. On Friday, the state Attorney General's Office filed a motion demanding Bank of America forfeit $9.3 million left there by criminals who scammed Washington's...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy