Apple Insider

Apple's next MacBook production center is likely Thailand

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's efforts to shift production out of China will focus on shifting more global iPhone orders to India and MacBook manufacturing to Thailand, according toMing-Chi Kuo. Apple is in the process of slowly migrating...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple RAM supplier gets one-year reprieve from US tech ban

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — One of Apple's RAM suppliers, South Korea's SK Hynix, has been given a year's reprieve from new US rules over the export of advanced processors to China. Alongside its efforts to boost US processor...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple in talks to run ads on Apple TV+ shows

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Media agency reports claim that Apple is exploring the addition of ads toApple TV+ shows, as part of its push to increase its ad revenues. Apple's privacy efforts have given the impression that the...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple launches new 'Ask Apple' service for developer questions

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new "Ask Apple for Developers" presentsApp Store app makers with both one-to-one consultations with Apple engineers, and a series of interactive FAQs. Developers already get a great deal of regularly updated documentation online...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipment#Macs#Linus Business#Q3#Hp#Yoy#Dell
Apple Insider

If China invades Taiwan, some US officials want to bomb TSMC

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a concern that China would be emboldened by the action and invade Taiwan. That has led to the US government's contingency planning and "war-gaming" to plan out such a scenario. One scenario that has been suggested is a plan to evacuate the island and TSMC....
FOREIGN POLICY
Apple Insider

Windows 11 getting iCloud Photos support plus Apple Music & TV apps

At its Surface event on Wednesday, Microsoft announced that Windows users will be able to install native versions of the apps for both Apple Music and Apple TV, plus Windows 11 will integrate iCloud Photos. Following the news that Apple Music is now available for Xbox, Microsoft has announced further...
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple issues developer beta 11 of macOS Ventura

Apple is edging ever closer to the release of macOS Ventura, and has provided developer beta testers with a tenth build of the operating system. The freshest betas can be pulled from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for the test program, or as an over-the-air update for devices already running beta software. Public betas typically appear a short time after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple Watch sets new US record, now owned by 30% of iPhone users

New research claims that the Apple Watch has achieved its highest half-year "attach rate," or the percentage of iPhone users who also have an active Watch. Apple Watch has repeatedly dominated the whole smartwatch industry, having exceeded 100 million active users in Q2 2021. Now while Apple Watch has seen...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 get steeper price drop for Amazon fall Prime Day

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Originally discounted to $234.99 when thePrime Early Access Sale began, Amazon has just issued another $11.75 price drop on 2022 AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). You must be a Prime member to take advantage of...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple is going to see another record-breaking fourth fiscal quarter

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is on track to beat Wall Street's fourth fiscal quarter expectations and quarterly revenue records as JP Morgan forecasts a revenue of $90 billion for the company. In a note to investors seen...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple Card Daily Cash can be shunted to high-yield savings soon

Referred to as just Savings, the new account is to be a high-yield Goldman Sachs one, with no fees and no requirements such as minimum balances, or deposits. "Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards over time, while also saving for the future," Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement. "Savings delivers even more value to users' favorite Apple Card benefit -- Daily Cash -- while offering another easy-to-use tool designed to help users lead healthier financial lives."
CREDITS & LOANS
Apple Insider

If you kept an original iPhone in the box, it might be worth $30,000

LCG Auctions is holding its 2022 Fall Premier Auction until October 16. Among the many lots is an original iPhone sealed in its box. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 14 bids with the original bid at $2,500. The current bid shows $8,633. LCG lists the potential bid at $30,000...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Microsoft 365 fully absorbing long-time Office branding

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After decades of service, Microsoft is taking steps to fully absorb theMicrosoft Office branding, under the Microsoft 365 umbrella across all platforms. Word, Excel and PowerPoint ceased to be separate apps for iPhone users...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple seeds watchOS 9.1 developer beta 5

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The fifth beta ofwatchOS 9.1 has been released by Apple for developer testing. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for any hardware that's already running the beta builds. Public beta versions of the releases generally arrive a short while after their developer counterparts, available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Sandmarc releases Titanium Edition band for Apple Watch Ultra

Sandmarc, a company known for its photography accessories, has launched a titanium band for Apple Watch Ultra. Sandmarc's new Apple Watch band is made from commercially pure grade 2 titanium, resistant to corrosion and oxidation. The company says that it's a lightweight band for on-the-go adventures. The color has been designed to match the Apple Watch Ultra finish.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Daily deals Oct. 14: AirPods for $90, $30 off iPad, 39% off Apple TV 4K, more

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's bestdeals include Garmin Approach Golf GPS Watch for $349, $200 off Neato D10 robot vacuum, 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV for $300, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Netflix ad-supported streaming plan has arrived

Details have emerged for the new Netflix "Basic With Ads" steaming plan that will be available to in November. The new "Basic With Ads" plan will include most of the company's entire catalog of TV shows and movies, although some won't be available at first due to licensing restrictions. Viewers will see four to five minutes of ads per hour, with each ad running from 15 to 30 seconds in length. Ads will play before and during shows and movies.
TV SHOWS

