Plenty of clouds around today to start off, as we continue to see our frontal complex try to clear the region to the east. We are leaving a chance of showers in our forecast through mid to late morning, although most of that lingering moisture will be in the eastern half to third of the state. Colder air is coming in behind the front which should keep clouds as a formidable hinderance to sun over many areas through the day. That being said, we likely start to see clouds break up later this afternoon and then overnight. We will be sunny and cool, but dry tomorrow. Saturday features a mix of clouds and sun, but right now we look to miss out on any moisture.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO