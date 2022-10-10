Read full article on original website
Farm Bureau programs in 14 Ohio counties receive national awards
The American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities of Excellence awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties, including 14 from Ohio, receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show Jan. 6-11, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. AFBF received more than 143 entries across all membership categories, with only 24 activities nationwide being selected to present at the convention.
ODA announces new farmland preservation commitment
More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 58 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Douglas Hall in Champaign County becomes the 26th Ohio farmer to join the program this year. Agricultural land is a key part of...
Beef Industry Fellowship Grant
A new opportunity is available for young cattlemen interested in becoming immersed in Ohio’s beef industry through advocacy and involvement. The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) is excited to announce the creation of the Beef Industry Fellowship (BIF) grant that will be awarded to two enthusiastic individuals who show promising leadership potential.
Casting it forward
I recently welcomed a guest on my radio show whose efforts I’d like to share with OCJ readers. Lifelong Ohio angler Art Panfil has made it his mission to provide Lake Erie fishing opportunities to those who might not otherwise be able to enjoy a day of fishing on Ohio’s Great Lake. At no cost to them, Panfil welcomes kids, veterans, seniors, and others for a day aboard his charter-sized, fully equipped fishing boat.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 13, 2022
Plenty of clouds around today to start off, as we continue to see our frontal complex try to clear the region to the east. We are leaving a chance of showers in our forecast through mid to late morning, although most of that lingering moisture will be in the eastern half to third of the state. Colder air is coming in behind the front which should keep clouds as a formidable hinderance to sun over many areas through the day. That being said, we likely start to see clouds break up later this afternoon and then overnight. We will be sunny and cool, but dry tomorrow. Saturday features a mix of clouds and sun, but right now we look to miss out on any moisture.
