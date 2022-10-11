Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
You must be logged in to post a comment.
All aboard! Beloved suburban restaurant The Choo Choo reopens
DES PLAINES, Ill. —There’s a bit of nostalgia making a comeback in suburban Des Plaines. The beloved The Choo Choo restaurant has finally reopened. The Choo Choo may be a small restaurant on a suburban corner – but it’s a special place for generations of train lovers. The restaurant closed two years after the owner […]
DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
wjol.com
Cullinan Properties Provides More Details About Rock Run Crossings And Hollywood Casino
Cullinan Properties is excited to announce the addition of Hollywood Casino Joliet as an anchor tenant at the Rock Run Crossings development project. The construction of the casino is expected to begin in late 2023, subject to local regulatory approval. The parent company of Hollywood Casino Joliet, PENN Entertainment, announced...
railfan.com
Metra Receives First SD70MACH in Heritage Scheme
CHICAGO — Metra has a long history with some of the biggest six-axle commuter locomotives ever run — from classic Burlington Northern E9s to iconic Milwaukee Road F40Cs — and this month a new class is arriving, the SD70MACH. This week, Metra released images of locomotive 500...
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington
I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora
Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
Time running out for Bally's to close deal on casino location in River West
CHICAGO - Time is running out for Bally's to close the deal on the location for a casino in River West. Bally's has until Oct. 25 to buy the Freedom Center Printing Plant. The Tribune is reporting that Bally's is expected to seal the deal sometime this week. The proposed...
wjol.com
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockclubchicago.org
Late Night O’Hare-Bound Blue Line Trains Still Running, Despite Social Media Confusion
O’HARE — Blue Line trains are still running to O’Hare all night, officials said, debunking misinformation circulating on social media recently. At a recent Ask CTA event at the Jefferson Park transit center, agency spokespeople answered questions from residents, received updates on station improvements and learned more about the agency’s efforts to address crime and “unruly behavior” on trains.
Lombard man struck, killed by Metra train in Elmhurst
Elmhurst police ask anyone with information to call (630) 530-3050.
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
959theriver.com
Hollywood Casino Moving Out Of Downtown Aurora.
Hollywood Casino is moving out of downtown Aurora!. Hollywood Casino Aurora has announced its intention to leave downtown and move to a site near the Interstate 88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue in the city. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc., owners of Hollywood Casino, made the announcement Monday on its website,...
Orland Park neighbors complain about noisy playground, respond with 'vulgar' music
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging. It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids. The homeowners who live directly behind the...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days’ notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn’t see this as a burden on city resources.
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Traffic Chicago: Illinois Tollway to open new southbound Mile Long Bridge on Tri-State
Right now, up to 150,000 cars travel on the Mile Long Bridge every day.
Comments / 0