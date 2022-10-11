Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
ROC Holiday Village announces plans for December
The ROC Holiday Village features local vendors, food, drinks, ice skating, and events throughout its run.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tops celebrates 25 years in Rochester, New York, with a renovated store
Tops Friendly Markets celebrated a quarter century of being in the Rochester, New York, community with a $500,000 renovation of its store at 285 Upper Falls Blvd., the grocer announced Tuesday. The company said it has “reinvested in the community” with the updated store that is located in the heart...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
Special Delivery: Free pizza, smoke alarms for Mark’s customers in Greece
Thursday evening, Mark's Pizzeria will be doing the same thing in the Chili area for select pizza orders.
Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $2K on JEOPARDY!
One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22.
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
newyorkupstate.com
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
Recycling electronics set to become easier and cheaper in 2023
SunnKing is hosting a free e-waste dropoff and recycling event for Rochester area residents at MCC.
Monroe County to hold first-ever Veterans Day Parade
According to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, the parade will offer a chance for the community to admire those who served at the level they deserve.
Three Heads, DiBella’s team up for special beer
The beer is called the Chocolate Chip Cookie Stout.
WNY avoids national spike in gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
Bob Duffy private letter expresses concern over Rochester public safety
The private letter was sent to New York State officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul.
Penfield Central School District announces passing of high school student
School officials ask that students and staff respect the privacy of the student's family.
WHEC TV-10
Police are looking for people who ran from scene of three-car crash on Bausch Street Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are looking for three people who officers said ran from the scene of a three-car crash on the Bausch Street Bridge on Wednesday night. At around 11:15 p.m., there were two cars stopped at a red light at the intersection of Bausch and Saint Paul Street when a third car failed to stop and rear-ended the second car, which caused it to rear-end the first car.
News 8 WROC anchor Ally Peters says goodbye￼
The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Ally Peters.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
Rochester toddler shot in September walking again as community holds tribute ride
News 8 was told by Marlo’s family he was able to briefly come to a window and look down at everyone driving by.
Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America
A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
