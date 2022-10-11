Read full article on original website
Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
wcti12.com
Road closure happening in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
foxwilmington.com
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) – People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
wcti12.com
Memorial dedication to take place in Jacksonville on October 12th
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The FMF Corpsmen Memorial, nearly 15 years in the making, will finally be dedicated on October 12, 2022, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Rd. in Jacksonville. The ceremony, complete with the 2nd Marine Division Band Brass Quintet, Military Color Guard, and more will...
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina has stunning beaches and charming small cities, but it also has fantastic restaurants, and anyone who has visited this beautiful state before can confirm this. To prove it , here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their exquisite food and impeccable service.
North Carolina restaurants featured on current season of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sit down and enjoy a third helping of the Crystal Coast’s finest restaurants that will be featured on The Food Network. Morehead City’s famous Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant will be shown on “Diners, Drive-In & Dives: Triple D Nation” this Friday at 9 p.m. and at midnight It’s the […]
coastalreview.org
Subsistence fishers catch dinner, but get more from casting
A little past 7 p.m. on a mid-September evening in Beaufort, North Carolina, pink clouds stretch across the sky and reflect in the water, surrounding the Newport River Pier as the sun fades. Scattered along the pier in clusters, are nine people who intermittently cast baited fishing hooks into the water.
New Bern’s MumFest returns, bigger, better than ever
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – MumFest kicked off in downtown New Bern on Saturday, and organizers said it is bigger and better than ever. “I talked to the hot dog guy, somehow he knows somebody that’s kind of counting people, and there were 22,000 people that had been here or out by 11:45 this morning,” […]
Musical play ‘Messiah’ to be performed in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to sing along in New Bern. Conductor, James Ogle, will be in New Bern for the thirty-eighth performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, set for Monday, December 5 at Centenary United Methodist Church. An open rehearsal will be held at 3 p.m. and a performance at 7:30 p.m. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City names new police chief
- A record number of people gathered at city hall Tuesday to witness the swearing-in of Morehead City's newest police chief. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance, Bryan Dixon recited an oath of office and was welcomed to his new post by Mayor Gerald "Jerry" Jones. During the ceremony, Dixon...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Where will they go on Sundays?
That is the question some First United Methodist Church of Washington congregants are trying to answer as they make their exodus from the church. On Oct. 3, 421 congregants voted on whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church (UMC) – 295 voted in favor, but 126 voted to remain. While some say the choice to disaffiliate came down to proper implementation of biblical doctrine and rules from the UMC’s Book of Discipline – others believe the choice was about human sexuality. Specifically, allowing gay marriages to be performed in UMC churches and allowing gay members of clergy.
Girl in the rum barrel: Old NC cemetery has grave of little girl who died at sea in 1700s
BEAUFORT, N.C. — Tucked away beneath the ancient oaks of the Old Burying Ground, a 300-year-old cemetery along the NC coast, is one of the most popular grave sites in the state: The Little Girl Buried in a Rum Keg. The little girl's name is not etched across her...
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
WITN
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
WITN
Teen charged in Sunday serious assault outside Pitt County store
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a Sunday assault that critically injured a Greenville man. Pitt County deputies arrested one of the suspects, Koi’Leon Foreman on Monday, and charged him with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and larceny from the person.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
wcti12.com
Missing teen found safe in Beaufort County
VANCEBORO, Craven County — Craven County officials confirmed that 13-year-old Myracle Pender was found safe in Beaufort County. Previous: Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for 13-year-old Myracle Pender. Pender was reported missing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 and was last seen Oct. 8, 2022, leaving her...
