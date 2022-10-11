On September 29, 2022, Else Nutrition Holdings announced that it launched its flagship Chinese store on Tmall Global and is now selling Else Nutrition Toddler Formula and Baby Cereal products directly to Chinese consumers through the store. The opening of the Chinese market is the third market for Else in its international expansion. This is the second new market for Else this year, following the company entering Canada in June.

