gohofstra.com
Hofstra Extends Unbeaten Streak To Nine With Convincing Win
Hempstead, NY - Eliot Goldthorp had a goal and two assists and six Hofstra players recorded at least one point as the Pride defeated visiting Saint Joseph's, 4-0, Tuesday night at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win was Hofstra's fourth consecutive and extended its unbeaten streak to nine games (8-0-1). The Pride, who received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this week, improved to 9-2-1 on the season with the win, while Saint Joseph's dropped to 2-5-6.
Schroder Earns CAA Co-Rookie of the Week Honors
Hempstead, NY – Hofstra field hockey freshman Fede Schroder was named the Colonial Athletic Association Co-Rookie of the Week, in an announcement by the conference Monday afternoon. A first-year midfielder from Cordoba, Argentina, Schroder scored the first goal of her collegiate career five minutes into the second quarter of...
Red-Hot Hofstra Returns Home To Host Saint Joseph's
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University men's soccer team, unbeaten in eight games, returns home Tuesday night to face Saint Joseph's in a non-conference matchup. Kick-off at Hofstra Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. The game will be live streamed on FloFC with audio commentary provided by WRHU-FM (88.7)....
Four-Goal Week Propels Goldthorp To CAA Offensive Player Of The Week Honors
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra sophomore midfielder Eliot Goldthorp was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week today following a four-goal performance in the Pride's two wins last week. The award marks the second of the season for the Leeds, United Kingdom native. Goldthorp started his strong week...
Hofstra Third After Two Rounds At The Seawane Club Classic
Hewlett Harbor, NY - Dino Capazario was Hofstra's top scorer over the first two rounds of The Seawane Club Classic, played Monday. Capazario totaled a 150 (+6) on the day following rounds of 74 (+2) and 76 (+4) and is eighth in the 18-player field. As a team, Hofstra is...
