Hempstead, NY - Eliot Goldthorp had a goal and two assists and six Hofstra players recorded at least one point as the Pride defeated visiting Saint Joseph's, 4-0, Tuesday night at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win was Hofstra's fourth consecutive and extended its unbeaten streak to nine games (8-0-1). The Pride, who received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this week, improved to 9-2-1 on the season with the win, while Saint Joseph's dropped to 2-5-6.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO