I toured a desert mansion with a buried pool, glass stargazing ceilings, and $6,500 Airbnb fee — see inside
The Kellogg Doolittle House is a sprawling, three-bedroom home in Joshua Tree, California, which blends organic and brutalist architectural styles. It rents for $6,500 and more per night on Airbnb Luxe, and I recently toured it. The house was designed by renowned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for an artist couple,...
Is Wicker Furniture Going Out Of Style?
Wicker, a style of weaving that dates back further than any other type of furniture-making method, has been around for a while. Will it ever go out of style?
Grand London Mansion of Romance Novelist Barbara Cartland Gets a £5 Million Price Cut
The posh Mayfair mansion that once belonged to the best-selling romance novelist Barbara Cartland has come to the market for £35 million (US$38.7 million), a seven-figure discount from its last asking price. Built in the early 1900s, and home to Cartland from 1936 until 1950, the five-story house last...
A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million
Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design is sited on two-and-a-half acres within Clausland Mountain Park. The single-story residence has traditional elements commonly found in Wright’s Usonian dwellings—the likes of a flat roof, L-shaped floor plan and mahogany paneling. However, this house deviates from the norm with a walk-out basement, high ceilings and an extra bedroom. If you’re anything like Wright...
Inside Paul Allen’s Former Yacht on Sale for $90 Million
The estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is offering the sale of his 303-foot-long superyacht, Tatoosh, for a cool $90 million, according to Dirt. If you’re thinking those stats aren’t impressive enough for the billionaire and tech magnate, well, you’d be right. Tatoosh, which is currently the 60th largest yacht worldwide, was just Allen’s secondary vessel. His main yacht, Octopus, sold last year for $325 million and stretches 414 feet long, making it the 20th largest yacht in the world.
Modern & Deightful M2 22 ft For Sale
Meet the M2, a stunning 22 ft tiny house built by TruForm tiny and available immediately for purchase. The modern THOW has two lofts, one designed as a bedroom and the other perfect for storage or guest space. The highlight of this tiny home is the living room, complete with...
This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home
When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
Tall Guy’s Self-Built Tiny Home
Nick had always admired tiny homes, and with parents in the construction industry and some money in his pocket, he finally decided it was time to build one! He moved in around March of 2020, and has now enjoyed over two years living tiny. He’s quite tall, so he made...
A first drink and a lifelong friendship on a school exchange in France | Letter
Letter: Susan Laborde writes of her love of wine and all things French in response to an article by Adrian Chiles
Les Archinautes design Lipno Lakeside Cabin
Les Archinautes designed a wooden holiday cabin in the heart of the Bohemian Forest whose lush greenery is conceived as a part of the interior as a material, smell and color. The view of the nearby Lipno lake with two major mountain peaks in the background is the main focus of the living space centered around a dominant gabled square window facing them. The building was realized by a family company 3AE which worked in close collaboration with the author, ensuring the high level of detail execution and making the final result resonate. Discover more after the jump.
Crate & Barrel’s New Lucia Eames Collection Includes a Modern Heirloom-Quality Menorah
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Bringing the unrealized work of an artist to life would prove challenging for any brand, but having a hand-drawn road map certainly helps. Crate & Barrel’s collection with the Lucia Eames Archive, which debuts today, draws exclusively from the designer’s rarely seen works. With the help of the Eames family and Form Portfolios, the retailer unearthed sketches of products to draw inspiration from or reproduce. “It was central to our process to think through: What would Lucia want? What would she like or dislike?” Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel’s senior vice president of product design, shares. “The family was right there with us helping unlock all of that through their memories.”
Stealth Box Truck Tiny House with Unique Rear Deck
This is a box truck tiny house for sale in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s built out of a 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso FE 140 with 220,000 miles currently on the odometer and offered for $65,000 over at Conversion Trader. Have you ever considered a box truck conversion? Check it out and learn more below!
Home space of Hanoians in the early 20th century
More than 200 artifacts related to the life of the people of the capital in the early 20th century are on display at the Hanoi Museum. The typical living room space of Hanoians in the early 20th century is recreated. A representative of the Hanoi Museum said that before the...
Jones Memorial Auxillary in action today in Wellsville, Book Sale planned for November
Mulberry Twig is at Save-a-Lot grocery store today selling baked goods and raffle tickets from 1pm- 4pm. Stop and see the ladies and do your tastebuds a big favor!!. In other JMH Auxillary news, the “twigs” will be holding the big used book sale in November. They are asking the public to donate used books in good condition.
This Small Modern Cabin in Oklahoma Is Perfectly Tucked Into the Woods
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Slipped between trees on a three-and-a-half acre lot, this long, narrow, modern cabin was designed to preserve and highlight its natural surroundings. Architecture...
Glamping Structures Getting More Unique
The Glamping Show USA already wrapped up last week, but innovations in the glamping industry continue to be unwrapped. The expo at The Glamping Show USA 2022 was open to attendees until October 5 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora, Colorado where unique structures and companies providing them were on exhibit.
DIY dad! Father-of-three reveals incredible kitchen transformation for £4,000 after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island
A father has revealed his incredible kitchen transformation for just £4,000 - after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island. Adam Stephens, 40, from Surrey, made his own cabinets and kitchen island out of raw materials and fitted them himself to save money during the pandemic.
Furniture Storage as Part of A Modern Home
Modern living has massively shifted our ways of organizing our home in the past two decades. With accessibility of “fast furniture” millennials are today accumulating furniture at a much faster pace than previous generations. Yet most millennials today do not own a home, a paradox of today’s modern living.
1973 Plymouth Space Duster Is a Mini Moving Van
Chrysler's Plymouth Division—the only major American car marque named after a brand of rope—created a sporty-looking version of the Valiant compact for the 1970 model year and called it the Duster. Many cleverly named Duster trim levels ensued, including the Gold Duster, Feather Duster, and Duster Twister; production continued through 1976 (later on, the Duster name was recycled as a trim-level name on the Volaré, Turismo, and Sundance). For apartment-switching youngsters on a budget, Plymouth offered the Space Duster and its fold-down rear seat for lengthy items. Here's a magazine advertisement for the '73 Space Duster, featuring a paisley-bedecked guitar player straight from Central Casting in the sunroof and a groovy little hippie pad.
