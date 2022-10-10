It's hard to name a more iconic sports duo than the Williams sisters. Since the 1990s, Serena and Venus Williams have been making waves in the world of tennis. They've inspired women around the world with their triumphant stories. As two Black women who grew up in Compton, California during the 1980s, the odds were not in their favor (via Harper's Bazaar). Despite this, they persevered and became legends who are now synonymous with women's tennis.

TENNIS ・ 17 HOURS AGO