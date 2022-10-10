Read full article on original website
San Diego Open: Collins into quarter-finals
American Danielle Collins defeated Italian Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Danielle Collins is into her third quarterfinal of the year!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/lBuFqiq8B7. — wta (@WTA) October 13, 2022. Collins, ranked No 19, will face...
Zheng Qinwen sets up rematch vs. Swiatek after Muguruza retires in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- No.28 Zheng Qinwen advanced to the second round of the San Diego Open after Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to retire down 5-0 in the first set due to GI illness. Zheng will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round Thursday. A finalist at...
WTA San Diego Open Day 3 Predictions Including Jessica Pegula vs Coco Vandeweghe
Rain impacted play on Tuesday in San Diego, meaning we have just three new matches to cover here. Nevertheless, they promise to be exciting affairs featuring some big names in the women’s game. Chief among them is home favourite and #4 seed Jessica Pegula. She’s joined by the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins, with each trying to take one step closer to the title here. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into our WTA San Diego Open Day 3 predictions.
Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson among big names at Saudi-backed Aramco event at Trump Ferry Point
The stars will be out in New York this week as the Aramco Team Series heads to Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson headline the Ladies European Tour event on U.S. soil. The LPGA does not have a tournament this week and heads next to South Korea.
2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama: LIV golfers should earn ranking points
According to an Associated Press and ESPN report , 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is in favor of LIV Golf players being eligible to earn ranking points. "I think they should be able to," Matsuyama said, speaking in Japanese, at the Zozo Championship, which opens on Thursday. "However, there's a procedure they'll have to follow."
Florence Open tennis tournament attracts players from around the world
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If tennis is your game, then Florence is where you’ll want to be this week as professional players from around the world put their skills on display at the McLeod for Health Florence Open. The tournament began Monday and continues through Sunday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. It […]
October 13, 1985: The day Czechoslovakia won the Fed Cup for the third consecutive time
What exactly happened on that day? : The Three-peat. On this day, October 13, 1985, Czechoslovakia, led by Hana Mandlikova and Helena Sukova won the Fed Cup for the third consecutive time. In the final, they defeated the United States, who were playing without their biggest star, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.
How Serena Williams Ended Up Playing Her Last Doubles Match With Her Sister
It's hard to name a more iconic sports duo than the Williams sisters. Since the 1990s, Serena and Venus Williams have been making waves in the world of tennis. They've inspired women around the world with their triumphant stories. As two Black women who grew up in Compton, California during the 1980s, the odds were not in their favor (via Harper's Bazaar). Despite this, they persevered and became legends who are now synonymous with women's tennis.
Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship
INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.
Defending Zozo champ Hideki Matsuyama pledges allegiance to PGA Tour, supports OWGR points for LIV Golf
Hideki Matsuyama is back home in his native Japan to defend his title at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship. He won in storybook fashion a year ago, shooting a final-round 5-under 65 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba to claim the title by five strokes. The 2021...
