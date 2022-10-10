ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

San Diego Open: Collins into quarter-finals

American Danielle Collins defeated Italian Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Danielle Collins is into her third quarterfinal of the year!#SanDiegoOpen pic.twitter.com/lBuFqiq8B7. — wta (@WTA) October 13, 2022. Collins, ranked No 19, will face...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lastwordonsports.com

WTA San Diego Open Day 3 Predictions Including Jessica Pegula vs Coco Vandeweghe

Rain impacted play on Tuesday in San Diego, meaning we have just three new matches to cover here. Nevertheless, they promise to be exciting affairs featuring some big names in the women’s game. Chief among them is home favourite and #4 seed Jessica Pegula. She’s joined by the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins, with each trying to take one step closer to the title here. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into our WTA San Diego Open Day 3 predictions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wtatennis.com

Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The List

How Serena Williams Ended Up Playing Her Last Doubles Match With Her Sister

It's hard to name a more iconic sports duo than the Williams sisters. Since the 1990s, Serena and Venus Williams have been making waves in the world of tennis. They've inspired women around the world with their triumphant stories. As two Black women who grew up in Compton, California during the 1980s, the odds were not in their favor (via Harper's Bazaar). Despite this, they persevered and became legends who are now synonymous with women's tennis.
TENNIS
KTVZ

Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy