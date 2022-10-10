Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting nervous as the polls tighten between him and GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just scrubbed all mentions of Black Lives Matter from the issues page on his campaign website. The phrase does not appear in text anywhere on his website anymore, and it only gets a passing mention in the video on his “Taking on Crime” page. In that video, he appears to be justifying his decision to chase down an unarmed black jogger in his pickup truck while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO