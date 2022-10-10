ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS

Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
Gen Z heads to the the polls: Republican Nico Delgado

In 2000, less than a third of 18- to 24-year-old Arizonans voted in the presidential election, according to Kids Count. In 2020, over half of Arizona’s youngest voters filled out a ballot. Generation Z and Millennials grew up with a warming planet, rising inflation and an increased awareness of...
Early voting starts today in Arizona

Republican candidate, Blake Masters is up against Sen. Mark Kelly in the Nov. general elections. Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban. Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting her record on transgender people participating in sports. Noem pushed a bill during the 2022 state legislative session to ban transgender high school athletes from participating in the sport of the gender they identify with.
Early voting in Arizona is underway for the 2022 election

Arizona’s General Election has officially begun as early voting started Wednesday, with ballots being sent out across the state to voters who have signed up to receive them by mail and with polling places opening up for early voting. Voters who have registered for mail-in ballots will begin receiving...
As Early Ballots Drop In Arizona, A Reminder of Lake’s Flip Flopping Hypocrisy on Early Voting

PHOENIX– As early ballots are mailed out across Arizona today, it’s the perfect time to harken back to Kari Lake’s complicated and antagonistic history with Arizona’s much-loved and much-used tradition of voting early by mail. The overwhelming majority of Arizona voters use early voting with 80% or more of voters routinely choosing early voting in each election.
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy

An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
Arizona doctors get Nov. 3 trial on abortion

PHOENIX -- A judge has set a Nov. 3 trial in a bid by doctors to get a declaration that Arizona's territorial-era law outlawing virtually all abortions does not apply to them. But the case could get complicated. An attorney for the Choices Pregnancy Centers and its medical director wants...
