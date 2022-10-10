Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona’s CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cowboy caviar is more expensive to make. Tractor parts are in short supply. And employees are hard to find. One voter, Hallie Overman-Jackman, sees a path to improving the economy, and that’s to vote the Republican ticket in next month’s general election. “I...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
Some of Katie Hobbs' supporters are concerned MAGA firebrand Kari Lake is outshining her low-key campaign
PHOENIX — In the homestretch of Arizona’s high-stakes contest for governor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has refused to debate her Republican opponent, MAGA firebrand Kari Lake, while also maintaining a low-key campaign schedule and facing being outspent on the airwaves in the closing weeks of the race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Maricopa Co. Recorder Adrian Fontes campaigns for AZ Secretary of State
Fontes, The Democratic Party nominee, talks about his vision working in the state's top elections office
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
azdem.org
On the First Day of Voting in Arizona, Blake Masters Reiterates 2020 Election Conspiracies
PHOENIX — This morning, as voting began in the state of Arizona, Blake Masters went on Fox News to reiterate his long-standing belief that Trump won the 2020 election, saying “I still believe it, that’s for sure” before launching into a baseless lie about states “flood[ing] the zone with mail-in ballots.”
AZFamily
Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS
Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
RELATED PEOPLE
kjzz.org
Gen Z heads to the the polls: Republican Nico Delgado
In 2000, less than a third of 18- to 24-year-old Arizonans voted in the presidential election, according to Kids Count. In 2020, over half of Arizona’s youngest voters filled out a ballot. Generation Z and Millennials grew up with a warming planet, rising inflation and an increased awareness of...
AZFamily
Early voting starts today in Arizona
Republican candidate, Blake Masters is up against Sen. Mark Kelly in the Nov. general elections. Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban. Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting her record on transgender people participating in sports. Noem pushed a bill during the 2022 state legislative session to ban transgender high school athletes from participating in the sport of the gender they identify with.
kjzz.org
The Great Divide: Lobbyist says 'Arizona has outgrown its government'
Early ballots are hitting mailboxes around the state in advance of the 2022 general election. And the conventional wisdom is that with Election Day less than a month away, an already contentious season will be downright vicious by November. We at The Show have struggled a bit with just how...
Polls show toss-up for Arizona governor, Dems hold edge for Senate
If the last few election cycles have taught us anything, it's that polling is far from an exact science. The 2016 and 2020 elections were notorious for polling that was off the mark in presidential and U.S. Senate races. Yes, but: It's still the primary way people measure how competitive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azmirror.com
Early voting in Arizona is underway for the 2022 election
Arizona’s General Election has officially begun as early voting started Wednesday, with ballots being sent out across the state to voters who have signed up to receive them by mail and with polling places opening up for early voting. Voters who have registered for mail-in ballots will begin receiving...
azdem.org
As Early Ballots Drop In Arizona, A Reminder of Lake’s Flip Flopping Hypocrisy on Early Voting
PHOENIX– As early ballots are mailed out across Arizona today, it’s the perfect time to harken back to Kari Lake’s complicated and antagonistic history with Arizona’s much-loved and much-used tradition of voting early by mail. The overwhelming majority of Arizona voters use early voting with 80% or more of voters routinely choosing early voting in each election.
AZFamily
FBI warns people not to threaten poll workers ahead of Arizona midterms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is reminding people not to threaten election workers as early voting gets underway in Arizona. Maricopa County sent 1.9 million early ballots to voters. The county recorder expects a big turnout for the midterm election in November. So security is top of mind 27 days before election day.
statepress.com
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy
An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Juan Ciscomani, former Gov. Ducey advisor, campaigns for Congressional District
As a senior former advisor to Governor Ducey and Vice-Chair of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, Ciscomani said he prioritizes issues at the border.
Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake campaigns for Arizona governor
With Doug Ducey reaching his term limit, voters will elect Arizona’s next governor in November. Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake is now a Republican vying for that seat.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on her campaign for governor
Current Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, is running as the democrat candidate for Arizona's governor.
kawc.org
Arizona doctors get Nov. 3 trial on abortion
PHOENIX -- A judge has set a Nov. 3 trial in a bid by doctors to get a declaration that Arizona's territorial-era law outlawing virtually all abortions does not apply to them. But the case could get complicated. An attorney for the Choices Pregnancy Centers and its medical director wants...
Comments / 0