Aging Well: Bridge builds brain benefits
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Whether you engage in a weekly game of bridge with friends, or compete in tournaments to earn masterpoints, playing the game pays off “in spades” when it comes to maintaining and even improving cognitive health.
Morning Notes
Fire Department Unveils Platform for Sharing Emergency Information — “Community Connect is a free, secure, and easy to use platform that allows residents and/or business owners to share critical information about their home or business that will aid FCFRD firefighters and paramedics during an emergency.” [FCFRD]. Last...
Fairfax County proposes developer incentives to encourage street trees
Fairfax County planners want to cultivate more tree-lined streets, but to make that a reality, some more leeway for developers may be needed. With a proposed pilot program, the county’s Department of Planning and Development (DPD) will let developers in more urbanized areas count street trees as part of their 10-year tree canopy requirements — an option already offered in Tysons.
Reston’s Lake Anne fountain repairs delayed by at least two months
It may be a while before Lake Anne’s fountain is functional again. Repairs are expected to take at least two more months to complete due to supply chain issues, according to Reston Association. “The repair facility is basically rebuilding the motor/working parts. It had to be done at their...
Vertical Rock bouldering gym with coffee shop opens in Tysons
Like any cliff worth ascending, bringing the first indoor rock climbing gym to Tysons required perseverance, patience and a little faith in the process. Once expected to launch in December, Vertical Rock Climbing and Fitness Center had a soft opening this weekend. After 10 months of supply chain and permitting delays, it welcomed founding members only on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9) before expanding to all patrons yesterday (Monday).
Reston dental studio celebrates grand opening after two-year delay
A new dental studio has opened Sunset Hills Road in Reston. Aglow Dental Studio is planning to host an official grand opening today (Thursday) from 4-6 p.m. in suite 303 at 11150 Sunset Hills Road. The business is led by Rosemary Ahanor, who graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospitals in D.C.
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
County fills $3 million funding gap for affordable housing at Arrowbrook
(Updated to correct number of affordabke units and clarify nature of funds) The Arrowbrook development near the Innovation Center Metro Station got a funding lift yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. The 274-unit project, an affordable housing development under the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program, received $3 million in funding after...
Save on Reston Home Tour Tickets — early bird pricing ending soon!
On November 5th tour 8 stunning properties during the Reston Museum’s 20th Reston Home Tour!. Homes on this year’s tour includes an award-winning modern masterpiece tucked back in a wooded oasis, a beautifully-landscaped personal “club house” offering amazing views of the golf course, a newly-renovated Reston Town Center townhouse with a water view, an art-filled home near Lake Audubon with a delightful garden pond and a renovated colonial near North Point with unique personal touches, a brand new EYA model townhouses with elevators near the Wiehle Avenue Metro, and the newly-constructed Lake Anne House for seniors.
New Lorton Community Center is now open, joining renovated library and park
The doors of the $18 million Lorton Community Center are now open, ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for this coming weekend. The 30,000-square-foot facility on Richmond Highway is combined with a renovated and expanded Lorton Library as well as the new 1.7-acre Lorton Park. The community center features a...
JUST IN: Gas leaks reported in Vienna and Burke after workers hit pipes
Updated at 5:45 p.m. — The gas leak in Vienna was stopped around 1:30 p.m., the county fire department said. The cutoff caused an outage for seven customers, who are now in the process of being reconnected, according to Washington Gas. Earlier: Fairfax County firefighters are currently responding to...
Ashes start Wolf Trap house fire that displaced five people
Five Wolf Trap residents lost their home, at least temporarily, due to a large fire on Tuesday (Oct. 11). Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1700 block of Fox Run Court at 4:35 p.m. after a neighbor in the area noticed smoke and fire on a house’s exterior, prompting them to call 911, according to a report published yesterday (Wednesday).
County board approves funds for hiring bonuses, school stadium bathrooms
Fairfax County has officially allocated millions of unspent revenue from the previous year’s budget for items like restrooms for school stadiums and a boost of the county’s hiring program. At a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 11), the board voted 7-1 to allocate $7.5...
Legal issues, staff review could delay ‘ambitious’ rewrite of Reston’s comprehensive plan
A major rewrite of Reston’s central planning document — the Reston Comprehensive Plan — could take additional time for review due to pending legal issues and concerns flagged by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. At the board’s land use policy meeting last week, county staff noted...
Teen in hospital with serious injuries from accidental BB gun shooting in McLean
(Updated at 10 a.m.) A teenager ended up in the hospital over the weekend after another teen accidentally shot him with a pellet gun. Fairfax County police officers were dispatched a home in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean at 12:51 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 8) in response to the reported shooting, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
JUST IN: No charges against police who shot man in Springfield Town Center
The Fairfax County police officers who fatally shot a Reston man at Springfield Town Center in June won’t face any charges, the county’s top prosecutor announced today (Wednesday). An investigation determined that officers Daniel Houtz and Ryan Sheehan reasonably believed that 37-year-old Christian Parker posed a serious, immediate...
Man killed on I-95 in Springfield by driver who tried to flee, police say
(Updated at 10 a.m.) A Springfield resident who was allegedly driving while drunk hit and killed a man whose vehicle became disabled on I-95 yesterday (Tuesday). Identified as Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia, 35, of Woodbridge, the victim had stopped to assess his 2011 Honda Accord on the shoulder of the interstate’s southbound lanes at the exit to Old Keene Mill Road in Springfield, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
