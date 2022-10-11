Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Takes a Shot at DX Ahead of the WWE Raw Season Premiere
WWE's loaded up this week's Monday Night Raw "Season Premiere" episode with announced appearances from four members of D-Generation X as well as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns decided to take a shot at DX on Twitter hours before the show, writing, "Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also... DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the #Bloodline." Whether or not Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac will address that comment (or if the two groups will event interact) remains to be seen.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Speaks Directly To WWE Raw Viewers For The First Time Since Return
The long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules premium live event this past Saturday is already being considered by many as one of the best returns in WWE history. His past characters appeared through different parts of the arena before Wyatt walked through a door with a lantern in hand. Prior to that, several QR codes had also appeared during WWE programming leading up to the event and the song "White Rabbit" played for live audiences during commercial breaks.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Puts Over Several Hungry WWE Stars
Bobby Lashley knows what it's like to perform at the highest level in WWE, but he hasn't lost sight of his WWE run being a dream come true. Lashley, the now-former WWE United States Champion, has just about done it all in the industry. At the age of 46, he remains a top star in WWE, but he stays humble.
ComicBook
Triple H Takes a Shot at AEW During the Opening WWE Raw Segment
Triple H took a subtle shot at AEW at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw. "The Game" was approached by Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg of D-Generation X and tried to convince them to tone down their usual antics for their latest reunion. After a few jokes about cursing and rubber chickens the three left Hunter to his business. As they walked away, he shouted "No fighting!" which fans immediately took as a joke about the recent backstage fights in AEW.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Returns on WWE RAW and Attacks Bobby Lashley (Video)
On this week’s season premiere episode of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar made a comeback. Lashley entered the ring to defend his WWE United States Title against Seth Rollins, but he gave a pre-match promo in which he described himself as a fighting champion who had defeated major names such as Lesnar. He previously defeated Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. He then addressed Rollins, telling him to come to the ring for the fair championship shot he claims he hasn’t had. At that point, Lesnar’s music hit, and he appeared to a loud pop.
wrestlinginc.com
GCW Owner Hopes Stephanie McMahon Will Lend Him WWE Star
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) owner Brett Lauderdale has been pictured with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon in the past, and the promoter has now suggested that he'd like to utilize his "in" with the executive to bring a "WWE Raw" star to his promotion. On Twitter, Lauderdale revealed that he was...
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At DX Anniversary On WWE Raw, Doesn't Want To Bury Young Talent
WWE will celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on Monday's WWE Raw with a reunion featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman. Triple H, Michaels, and Road Dogg remain involved in WWE with Triple H leading WWE creative, Michaels leading NXT creative, and Dogg producing. Waltman (X-Pac) has remained close with the group despite not working for the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
WWE had been advertising a US Title match for Raw, and things took a surprising turn before the bell rang. Bobby Lashley made his way down to the ring for the match and he called out Seth Rollins. However, Brock Lesnar came out instead and hit Lashley with the F5 twice before locking in the Kimura.
411mania.com
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Sneaks Another QR Code Onto This Week's WWE Raw, Delivers Frightening Message
Bray Wyatt may be back in the WWE, but his mysterious QR codes haven't stopped popping up in the background on WWE TV. This week's Monday Night Raw featured another midway through the show during a backstage segment while The Miz was walking out to the ring for his birthday celebration. The code takes fans to a video embedded on WWE.com, which shows puzzle pieces coming together to form Wyatt's new butterfly logo.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Season premiere, Extreme Rules fallout
The season premiere of Monday Night Raw takes place tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. There will be a D-Generation X reunion celebrating the group's 25th anniversary featuring appearances by DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac. WWE Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Returns With Popular WWE Gimmick On Dynamite
An absent AEW star made his return to AEW television on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show in Toronto, Canada, and he has returned to his WWE gimmick. On the show, the Warjoe team of AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe were in tag team action, defeating the Factory’s QT Marshall and Aaron Solo.
wrestletalk.com
Injured AEW Star Appears After Dynamite Goes Off The Air
An injured AEW star has appeared in the ring after AEW Dynamite went off the air to the delight of live crowd fans in Toronto. After the main event of AEW Dynamite’s Canadian debut saw PAC lose the All Atlantic Championship to Orange Cassidy, there was a Best Friends congratulatory hug in the ring.
ComicBook
Here's How DX Addressed Billy Gunn Being Absent From WWE Raw
D-Generation X reunited on this week's Monday Night Raw season premiere, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac arriving in their classic DX gear. The group gave their classic introductions, though Dogg slightly adjusted his because of Billy Gunn being absent. Gunn has been with AEW since 2019 and is currently involved in one of its hottest acts as The Acclaimed's manager, so he obviously wasn't going to pop up on a WWE show. Dogg instead let the fans shout out his name when his speech got to Dogg's introduction.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return
Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
