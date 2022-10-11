Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Hypebae
Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift
Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
In Style
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear
Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Andie MacDowell Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gray Locks on the Paris Fashion Week Runway
Andie MacDowell is proving that her gorgeous gray locks are here to stay! On Sunday, the 64-year-old actress strutted her stuff down the runway at L’Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show — and she looked amazing. Wearing a stunning, beaded gown with a thigh-high slit, MacDowell looked confident as she hit the catwalk. While her fit physique was on full display, it was her gray tresses that were the show-stopping moment. Her curls framed her face and bounced with a bit of hair-ography fans blew her hair around as she walked in the show — it was quite the glamorous effect....
Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week
Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.
Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Her Incredible Legs In A High-Slit Leather Skirt For Milan Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski owned Milan Fashion Week with her sultry and fall-weather style! The supermodel, 31, showed off her ultra-toned legs on the Versace Milan runway show last week in a thigh-skimming black miniskirt, and later turned heads yet again at the Bally show in a longer skirt with an epic high slit.
Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show
At 56, Janet Jackson continues to show why she’s a true fashion icon with her unique style. On Monday, the Grammy-award-winning singer turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when she attended Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Sporting a long grey double-breasted suit dress and a black tie,...
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
CNET
Bella Hadid Gets Dress Sprayed Onto Her and Walks It Down the Runway
To close off the spring/summer 2023 show at the end of Paris Fashion Week, fashion label Coperni did the unpredictable on Friday: walk a nearly nude model to the runway and spray a dress onto her body before she took a stroll. The model was the world-famous Bella Hadid and...
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Florence Pugh Stunned Fans In A Ultra-Sheer Top And Matching Skirt At Paris Fashion Week
Florence Pugh made a stunning entrance during Paris Fashion Week, and donned an ultra-sheer, sequin-adorned ensemble that instantly wowed fans. The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, wore a sparkly, glistening long-sleeve, button-up top and matching maxi skirt (both with see-through fabric) to the Valentino dinner after their Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Vogue
Rising Model Amelia Gray Shares Her Fashion Month Camera Roll With Vogue
The spring/summer 2023 shows were a wild ride of meme-able moments, from the star-studded Tommy Hilfiger show in New York to Balenciaga’s mud-drenched spectacle at Paris Fashion Week. The rising model who’s witnessed much of it play out? Amelia Gray. “Oh my god… It feels like someone needs to pinch me and wake me up from the best dream ever,” Gray tells Vogue of her fashion month experience. “I feel extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of it – I’m still processing it all.”
msn.com
Shailene Woodley's divisive suspenders, hat and high-waisted trousers look, plus more celebrity fall fashion of 2022
Slide 1 of 20: Fall is here, which means the best season for fashion is upon us! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best fall fashion moments from our favorite stars, which include some of the biggest trends to watch for the rest of 2022 -- some we love, but others not so much... Ready to jazz up a fall look with a hat and suspenders? If you like the idea of those additions, you'll love the getup Shailene Woodley wore to the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27. The actress rocked the accessories with a black blouse and high-waisted tan trousers -- a very specific look.
In Style
Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Biggest Blazer and No Pants
Anne Hathaway has had an evolutionary couple of years in the fashion department. And now, the star is promoting her upcoming, critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which means more red carpet looks. On Wednesday, the actress appeared on The View in an outfit that played with dimensions and ushered in...
