Postal workers have launched a fresh strike in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, with more walkouts planned in the build up to the busy Christmas period.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its 115,000 members across the UK joined the latest stoppage, describing it as the largest strike in a year that has seen industrial unrest across several industries, including rail.Picket lines were mounted outside Royal Mail offices on the sixth day of action in recent months.The union accused Royal Mail of planning structural change, which would effectively see employees in secure, well-paid jobs turned into a “casualised, financially...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 5 HOURS AGO