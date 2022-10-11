Read full article on original website
The threat of a freight railroad strike is back
A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain.
Third-largest freight rail union rejects labor deal proposal
There is a renewed threat of a freight rail strike after members of the country’s third-largest rail union rejected the tentative national agreement rolled out by the White House last month. The BMWED, which represents the workers who build and maintain railroad tracks, is suggesting a possible strike date of November 19th. Oct. 10, 2022.
bloomberglaw.com
Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law
An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
International Business Times
Striking French Refinery Workers Defy Government Threats
Striking French fuel refinery workers voted Wednesday to continue their stoppages and blockades, defying the government which began ordering some of them back to work in a bid to get supplies flowing. Industrial action to demand pay rises has paralysed six out of seven fuel refineries in France, leading to...
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
CNBC
Amazon workers at Southern California warehouse file for union election in potential first for the state
Amazon workers at a warehouse in Southern California on Tuesday filed a petition for a union election. Should the National Labor Relations Board authorize an election, it would be the first time workers at an Amazon warehouse in California have held a unionization vote. A separate union election kicks off...
cdrecycler.com
Rail deal falls through
The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
Proposed labor rule could give millions of gig workers employee status
The Biden administration is proposing a new labor rule that could classify millions of gig workers as employees — a move that would challenge the low-cost labor models behind Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.
Large rail union rejects contract deal with railroads, renewing strike possibility
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S.’s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Both sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens. Over half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood...
US News and World Report
California Exotic Dancers to Vote Over Joining a Union
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Thirty exotic dancers at a topless bar in Hollywood, California are set to vote over whether to join the Actors Equity Association, and a majority "yes" vote would make them the only organized group of strippers in the United States. Regulators from the National Labor Relations...
coinchapter.com
It’s Coming Again: Railroad Strike That Could Cripple US Economy
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — A railroad strike action that could cripple the United States economy is impending as the union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation’s freight carriers. In detail, following the failure of the rail union to reach a satisfactory agreement...
US News and World Report
German Union Calls on Amazon Workers to Strike During Sale
BERLIN (Reuters) -German trade union Verdi on Tuesday called on workers at nine Amazon distribution centres across Germany to go on strike this week, during the company's second major sales event this year, to try to pressure it into collective bargaining agreements. The union said the strikes would begin and...
Postal workers begin new strike in long-running dispute over pay and conditions
Postal workers have launched a fresh strike in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, with more walkouts planned in the build up to the busy Christmas period.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its 115,000 members across the UK joined the latest stoppage, describing it as the largest strike in a year that has seen industrial unrest across several industries, including rail.Picket lines were mounted outside Royal Mail offices on the sixth day of action in recent months.The union accused Royal Mail of planning structural change, which would effectively see employees in secure, well-paid jobs turned into a “casualised, financially...
What It Would Take to Avoid a Rail Strike This Holiday Season
It’s the second time since July that there’s an impending U.S. rail strike, as workers continue to express concern over their existing labor contract.
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
Why going on strike could get much harder for American workers
Labor protests around the U.S. have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as employees across a range of industries have pushed for better pay and working conditions. But a case the Supreme Court agreed to hear last week could make going on strike much more difficult. In Glacier Northwest v. Int'l...
NewsTimes
Danbury bakeries ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back wages to employees
A federal court ordered bakeries in Danbury and New York to pay nearly $1 million in back wages and liquidated damages to dozens of its employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In August, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh filed a complaint against Pedro Coelho and his businesses...
Biden’s new gig worker policy could be crushing news for Uber and Lyft, analysts say
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the Volvo Group powertrain manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Md., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. A new policy proposal unveiled by the Biden administration on Tuesday could throw major companies that rely on gig workers into disarray and fundamentally change the current business landscape, analysts say.
US News and World Report
CN Rail, Union Conclude Arbitration; Some Workers to Get Higher Pay
(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with labour union International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers over a new contract covering about 750 signals and communications employees. The agreement includes a 3% wage increase for 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the railroad operator.
