CNN

The threat of a freight railroad strike is back

A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain.
NBC News

Third-largest freight rail union rejects labor deal proposal

There is a renewed threat of a freight rail strike after members of the country’s third-largest rail union rejected the tentative national agreement rolled out by the White House last month. The BMWED, which represents the workers who build and maintain railroad tracks, is suggesting a possible strike date of November 19th. Oct. 10, 2022.
bloomberglaw.com

Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law

An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
International Business Times

Striking French Refinery Workers Defy Government Threats

Striking French fuel refinery workers voted Wednesday to continue their stoppages and blockades, defying the government which began ordering some of them back to work in a bid to get supplies flowing. Industrial action to demand pay rises has paralysed six out of seven fuel refineries in France, leading to...
cdrecycler.com

Rail deal falls through

The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
US News and World Report

California Exotic Dancers to Vote Over Joining a Union

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Thirty exotic dancers at a topless bar in Hollywood, California are set to vote over whether to join the Actors Equity Association, and a majority "yes" vote would make them the only organized group of strippers in the United States. Regulators from the National Labor Relations...
coinchapter.com

It’s Coming Again: Railroad Strike That Could Cripple US Economy

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — A railroad strike action that could cripple the United States economy is impending as the union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation’s freight carriers. In detail, following the failure of the rail union to reach a satisfactory agreement...
US News and World Report

German Union Calls on Amazon Workers to Strike During Sale

BERLIN (Reuters) -German trade union Verdi on Tuesday called on workers at nine Amazon distribution centres across Germany to go on strike this week, during the company's second major sales event this year, to try to pressure it into collective bargaining agreements. The union said the strikes would begin and...
The Independent

Postal workers begin new strike in long-running dispute over pay and conditions

Postal workers have launched a fresh strike in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, with more walkouts planned in the build up to the busy Christmas period.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its 115,000 members across the UK joined the latest stoppage, describing it as the largest strike in a year that has seen industrial unrest across several industries, including rail.Picket lines were mounted outside Royal Mail offices on the sixth day of action in recent months.The union accused Royal Mail of planning structural change, which would effectively see employees in secure, well-paid jobs turned into a “casualised, financially...
The Associated Press

Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies

The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
US News and World Report

CN Rail, Union Conclude Arbitration; Some Workers to Get Higher Pay

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with labour union International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers over a new contract covering about 750 signals and communications employees. The agreement includes a 3% wage increase for 2022, 2023 and 2024, according to the railroad operator.
