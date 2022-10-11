Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games
It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Now Likely on NLDS Roster
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said several times in the past few weeks that if reliever Blake Treinen is healthy for the National League Division Series, he will be on the roster. Now we’re a day before the NLDS starts, and Treinen looks like he’s healthy, which means …
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler To Be Involved in LA Postseason After All
Walker Buehler will be throwing a pitch for the Dodgers during the NLDS! It just may not be the one you were all expecting. On Monday, the Dodgers announced who will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitches in Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS. Buehler, who’s recovering from...
Dodgers Fans Turning to Secondary Market to Get Past Padres ‘LA Ban’
In an effort to prove they’re not just the Dodgers’ little brothers, the Padres have pulled the most little-brother crap ever, announcing last week that only fans from Padres Territory will be allowed to buy tickets to any NLDS games played at Petco Park. The goal is to keep Dodger fans from overrunning the stadium like they generally do when the two teams play in San Diego.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Knows Game 1 Was Important to Win vs Streaking Padres
The Dodgers kept to there expectations and took down the Padres in game one of the NLDS. A win that will look to catapult them through the rest of the series against a formidable foe. The Padres battled hard in a Wild Card series with the Mets and took them...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Bullpen Locks Down NLDS Game 1 Over Padres
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 5-3, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series behind just enough early offense and some outstanding relief pitching. Julio Urias pitched five innings for the victory, allowing four hits and three runs. Four relievers combined for four shutout innings, with Chris Martin locking things down in the ninth for the save.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Gives High Praise Ahead of Facing Padres
When you spend 15 seasons in the MLB with one team like Clayton Kershaw, you inevitably form rivalries and face off against some of the best players the league has ever seen. Of the rivals Kershaw has faced, he doesn’t have to look far to see the Padres are one of the teams he has the utmost respect throughout his career.
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Pinch Hitting Austin Barnes for Cody Bellinger
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with Padres closer Josh Hader on the mound. Cody Bellinger’s spot in the lineup came up, and with the lefty killer Hader on the mound, L.A. manager Dave Roberts chose to pinch-hit for Bellinger.
Dodgers News: LA Not Counting on Carryover of Regular-Season Dominance Over SD
The Dodgers and Padres played 19 regular-season games this year, and 14 of those ended in victories for Los Angeles. That sounds and feels like dominance. But as L.A. manager Dave Roberts told the media leading up to the start of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres, he and his team aren’t resting on their laurels after dominating San Diego in the regular season.
Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Drops Game to Padres to Even NLDS at One Game Each
The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-3, to even the series at one game each. The game was dumb and stupid and should be ashamed of itself. Clayton Kershaw allowed three runs on six hits in five innings, walking none and striking out six. He gets a no-decision. Brusdar Graterol...
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Not Bothered by Role, Expectations This Postseason
The Dodgers are heading into October without a dedicated closer, opting instead for the “have a bunch of really good relievers and use them when and where they’re needed” approach. It’s an approach that makes a lot of sense, but it wasn’t Plan A for Los Angeles, who traded for Craig Kimbrel in the spring with the expectation that he would be their closer in the fall.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Capitalizes on Swing Fix from Last Day of the Season in NLDS Game 1
Dodgers shortstop, Trea Turner, struggled over the last few weeks of the season, batting just .230 with a .535 OPS in 19 games from September 16 to October 4. On the final day of the regular season, though, Turner went 2-for-4 with a homer, giving hope that he had figured something out just in time for the postseason. Turner has mostly struggled in the postseason throughout his career, batting .228 with a .561 OPS in 39 games heading into last night’s NLDS Game 1 against the Padres.
Dodgers News: Will Smith Ties Two Franchise Catching Legends for Postseason Mark
The Dodgers started off strong as they took down the Padres in game one of the NLDS and look to take a commanding 2-0 lead. The Dodgers were able to control the lead thanks to Trea Turner and Will Smith who finished the night with two hits apiece. Smith helped...
Dodgers News: Dustin May Could Be Held Off NLDS Roster
Dodgers pitchers Dustin May and Blake Treinen have both been working their way back from the injured list, hoping to make their way back in time for the NLDS. L.A. manager Dave Roberts has said all along that if Treinen got healthy, he’d be on the roster. But last week, Roberts started hinting that May might not be on the NLDS roster even if he was healthy.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws a Little Jab at Walker Buehler
There’s nothing like some good ‘ole teammate trash talk, even if it’s for someone who has missed the greater part of the season. In this instance, it was the seasoned vet Clayton Kershaw, who is set to start game two of the NLDS, against his buddy Walker Buehler who has been out after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Craig Kimbrel Roster Decision
One of the biggest question marks surrounding the Dodgers’ NLDS roster was whether or not Craig Kimbrel would make the cut. After his rocky season, one that saw him get removed from his role as the team’s primary closer, Dave Roberts elected not to put him on there.
