Related
Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 'Sweet' Clue Trump Is Preparing For Prison
The late-night host tried to decipher the ex-president’s latest online rant.
Heckler hurls beer at comic after awkward exchange over politics. See how she reacted
A heckler threw a beer at comedian Ariel Elias after a conversation about politics. CNN’s Kate Bolduan talks to her about the way she handled the moment.
Comedian almost hit with beer can after being heckled by audience member, viral video shows
The comedian chugged the beer after it whizzed by her head, and now the producers of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" are looking to get in touch.
Comedian earns praise for chugging beer thrown at her by Trump-supporting heckler
There were some frightening moments at a Jersey Shore comedy club this weekend when a heckler threw a full beer at the performer on stage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
wonderwall.com
Billy Baldwin, Kathy Griffin, Donald Trump himself and more celebrities react to news of New York's civil fraud lawsuit against the former POTUS
A bombshell. On Sept. 21, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, some of his children and other Trump Organization associates, claiming they inflated the value of Trump properties to get bank loans, or deflated them for tax relief. The AG, a Democrat, called it the "art of the steal." NBC News reported that the 220-page lawsuit alleges more than 200 instances of fraud over 10 years. James's office is seeking approximately $250 million in penalties. "These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself," the lawsuit states. On Twitter, James said, "There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans." Following the lawsuit, several celebrities and notable names reacted publicly on Twitter.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mary Trump and Patricia Arquette lead delighted reaction as lawsuit against Trump family announced
Mary Trump and actress Patricia Arquette led a delighted reaction of Twitter users after news broke that a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and several others, had been filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for...
Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis
CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Trump officials sabotaged the Biden transition in petty ways, including stuffing photos of Hunter Biden into an air conditioning unit, book says
Trump officials sabotaged the Biden transition in petty ways, according to a new book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman. One staffer stuffed photos of Hunter Biden into an air conditioning unit, causing it to break. "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" will be released...
Purported Trump supporter who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack, DOJ says
CNN — A Minnesota man who claimed Antifa set fire to his camper during the political unrest of 2020 because he had displayed a Trump campaign flag admitted to staging the event and committing insurance fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Denis Molla, age 30, of Minneapolis suburb Brooklyn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York AG Just Dropped a Legal Bomb on Donald Trump and His Adult Kids
New York State just accused the Trump Organization of massive fraud. In a sweeping, $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his adult children, and his family business unveiled Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the company of manipulating the valuations of its properties to score financial advantages.
Michael Fanone, officer brutally injured in Capitol riot, says Lindsey Graham suggested shooting protesters "in the head"
Michael Fanone, the DC Metropolitan Police officer who almost died defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, suffered burns, a heart attack and traumatic brain injuries after insurrectionists assaulted him that day. He got an electrical shock on his neck, and was beaten with a flagpole. Fanone has since...
Seth Meyers Predicts How Trump Will Pay For $250 Million Lawsuit
Seth Meyers offered former President Donald Trump some tips after the New York attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against him and his three eldest children. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of falsely inflating or deflating dozens of asset valuations on his statements in order to gain more favorable lending terms or pay less taxes. The state is seeking some $250 million in restitution.
Marla Maples told Trump she had to throw up after he filmed a now famous Pizza Hut commercial with his ex-wife Ivana, book says
Trump did a Pizza Hut commercial in 1995 with Ivana, his ex-wife, to promote stuffed-crust pies. He didn't tell his new wife, Marla Maples, about the commercial until afterward. Maples puked her "guts out," Trump said she told him, according to a new book. Had it not been for Donald...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
Chris Christie Says Trump's TV Rants Might Lead To A 'Self-Inflicted Indictment'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said if Donald Trump keeps making “nonsense arguments” on TV about the Justice Department investigation into his handling of classified documents, he might just find himself facing a “self-inflicted indictment.”. “I think these are all self-inflicted wounds by Donald Trump,”...
Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Trump becomes president again
Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. “Yeah, I am,” Trump’s former personal lawyer said when asked if he’s worried about his well-being should the 45th commander in chief return to the Oval Office. “Actually, I’m worried for your...
Jimmy Kimmel Slaps Ron DeSantis With Perfect Will Smith-Chris Rock Callback
Jimmy Kimmel says that as Florida deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a key part of the state’s cleanup and recovery is going to be pretty awkward for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is at the center of lawsuits and investigations after he lured migrants from Texas and...
