ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

NW Scandinavian Gnome Festival

The Red Sled Market is hosting a special event all about the lovable creature from European folklore: gnomes. The 3rd annual NW Scandinavian Gnome Festival hosts gnome vendors from all over the Pacific Northwest. Since 1997, the Red Sled Market has been a seasonal pop-up shop in Sherwood. It started...
SHERWOOD, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Wonderwood: Mike Bennett’s Immersive Adventure and Coffee Shop

Mike Bennett invites you on a magical journey during Wonderwood, an immersive adventure complete with a coffee shop in St. Johns this fall. From street signs and murals to exhibits and local partnerships, chances are you’ve seen Mike Bennett’s art in Portland. He first gained popularity with his A to Zoo Family Museum, a series of fun and educational installations displayed in his front yard.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy