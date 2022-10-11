The Red Sled Market is hosting a special event all about the lovable creature from European folklore: gnomes. The 3rd annual NW Scandinavian Gnome Festival hosts gnome vendors from all over the Pacific Northwest. Since 1997, the Red Sled Market has been a seasonal pop-up shop in Sherwood. It started...
Mike Bennett invites you on a magical journey during Wonderwood, an immersive adventure complete with a coffee shop in St. Johns this fall. From street signs and murals to exhibits and local partnerships, chances are you’ve seen Mike Bennett’s art in Portland. He first gained popularity with his A to Zoo Family Museum, a series of fun and educational installations displayed in his front yard.
Comments / 0