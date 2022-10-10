Although stress is an inevitable part of life, some people are more susceptible than others. Some jobs or lifestyles bring with them a higher risk of experiencing stress regularly. For example, those working in high-pressure roles in demanding environments are more likely to feel stressed out. However, it can affect anyone at any time and moment in life. But what is stress exactly? Stress occurs when we perceive pressures or demands on our time, resources, or other personal limitations that strain our ability to meet individual goals or expectations. As a result, it triggers a response from the body intended to help us deal with the challenge at hand so that we can stay safe and meet our objectives again soon.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO