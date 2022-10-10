Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Weighted blankets may help melatonin release and boost sleep
Industry experts expect sales of weighted blankets to reach $1.17 billion by 2026. Looking into the effects of weighted blankets, researchers from Uppsala University found that they help naturally increase melatonin production in the body by about 30%. The researchers found no significant changes in the levels of oxytocin, cortisol,...
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile
I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it can lead to...
studyfinds.org
Older adults living carefree lifestyles twice as likely to end up in nursing home
SYDNEY, Australia — Older adults who lead a carefree, unhealthy lifestyle are twice as likely to end up needing a nursing home in comparison to their more active peers, a new study reveals. Researchers at the University of Sydney found smoking, physical activity, sitting, and sleep quality to have...
studyfinds.org
‘Checkout charity’ can increase a shopper’s anxiety, especially when asks are automated
Asking customers to support a cause when they pay for stuff can heighten their anxiety. Contrary to the common belief that shoppers feel good about making donations at checkout, we have found that there is a downside to such charity campaigns. For our study, co-authored with Alex Zablah, we researched...
psychologytoday.com
Learning About Soul Medicine
The subconscious can help solve problems during sleep. The association of breath, spirit, and life is described by many cultures. Attaining a spiritual perspective is helpful for many patients. Soon after I started using hypnosis to help the patients in my pediatric pulmonology practice, I went to a lecture by...
I tried the 4-7-8 breathing sleep trick & it’s helped my anxiety
We all want to sleep better at night, so much so that many people are trying strange sleep hacks in an effort to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. One sleep trick that I’ve seen popping up everywhere recently is the 4-7-8 breathing technique. Developed by Dr...
Psych Centra
Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
studyfinds.org
No escape: 1 in 6 adults feel stressed the moment they wake up
LONDON — The majority of us wake up feeling stressed and take an average of 33 minutes before finally “feeling human,” according to a new survey. Respondents agree that brushing their teeth, eating breakfast and downing a cup of coffee are an absolute “must do” within the first 60 minutes.
studyfinds.org
Birthweight concern: Lighter babies at greater risk of developmental difficulties
LONDON — Babies with a birthweight in the lowest 25th percentile are at greater risk of dealing with developmental difficulties later in life, a new study warns. Researchers in the United Kingdom explain that there has been a perception that only babies in the lightest 10th percentile face this risk, but the new findings suggest far more children are also at risk as they grow older.
psychologytoday.com
Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
Guidelines say kids 8 and older should be screened for anxiety: What parents should know
Children ages 8 and older should be screened by physicians for anxiety, according to new guidelines published Tuesday. The new recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force apply to children who are not showing recognized symptoms of anxiety or depression and who do not have a diagnosed mental health condition.
healthcareguys.com
Stress Symptoms And Effects On Physical And Mental Health
Although stress is an inevitable part of life, some people are more susceptible than others. Some jobs or lifestyles bring with them a higher risk of experiencing stress regularly. For example, those working in high-pressure roles in demanding environments are more likely to feel stressed out. However, it can affect anyone at any time and moment in life. But what is stress exactly? Stress occurs when we perceive pressures or demands on our time, resources, or other personal limitations that strain our ability to meet individual goals or expectations. As a result, it triggers a response from the body intended to help us deal with the challenge at hand so that we can stay safe and meet our objectives again soon.
