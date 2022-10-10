Read full article on original website
Related
The threat of a freight railroad strike is back
A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain.
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility
The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table.About 56% of the track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union who voted opposed the five-year contract even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn't do enough to address worker concerns about the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and demanding...
cdrecycler.com
Rail deal falls through
The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
Labor attorney discusses railway union decision to reject new contract
The third largest railroad union in the U.S. has rejected a deal with employers, renewing the possibility of a nationwide strike that could ripple through the economy. Richard Edelman, the attorney for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes, joined CBS News to discuss why the members rejected the tentative agreement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
msn.com
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
msn.com
‘Gig work’ rule is in Biden administration’s crosshairs, sending DoorDash and Lyft stocks to all-time lows
The Labor Department on Tuesday proposed a rule that could cut at the heart of the business models of Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., DoorDash Inc. and other companies that primarily rely on “gig workers,” and could affect the classification of contract workers in many other industries. The...
Royal Mail workers strike over pay and conditions
Postal workers have launched a 24-hour strike in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, with industrial action planned for the coming weeks. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its 115,000 members across the UK were taking action on Thursday, describing it as the largest strike in a year. The move comes amid industrial unrest across several industries, including rail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinchapter.com
It’s Coming Again: Railroad Strike That Could Cripple US Economy
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — A railroad strike action that could cripple the United States economy is impending as the union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation’s freight carriers. In detail, following the failure of the rail union to reach a satisfactory agreement...
France 24
Two French unions reach compromise with TotalEnergies, but CGT continues strike
Two French unions announced a tentative pay rise agreement with oil giant TotalEnergies early Friday following emergency negotiations to end a three-week strike that has emptied the country's petrol stations and sparked a wider backlash to the rising cost of living. The hard-left CGT union, which initiated the industrial action,...
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
Dock workers to strike for another two weeks as row over pay and jobs rumbles on
Dock workers will stage two more weeks of strike action in a row over pay and jobs.Unite said almost 600 Liverpool port workers will walkout again from October 24 to November 7 – after industrial action in recent weeks.An offer from port owner Peel Holdings was worth around 8.2% and a real-terms wage cut because of inflation, the union said.The company must put forward a pay rise they can accept or this strike continuesSharon Graham, UniteThe company said the offer was worth over 10%.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Peel Holdings is hugely profitable and can absolutely afford to pay...
Key dates for strikes and potential industrial action affecting the UK
The UK faces a wave of new strikes amid continuing industrial disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.New strikes or ballots for industrial action are seemingly announced every week as workers across the country demand pay rises to keep up with rapidly rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.The new “winter of discontent” comes amid worsening industrial relations and accusations from union officials that the Government is doing little or nothing to help workers struggling with mounting bills.Postal workers will stage numerous walkouts in the lead-up to the busy Christmas period, while NHS workers and teachers are being balloted on whether to...
NASDAQ
Government threatens further requisitioning as strikes at TotalEnergies continue
The French government on Thursday said it was prepared to force employees to go back to work at a TotalEnergies storage site, as the CGT union and the company remain in a gridlock over wages, meaning the weeks-long strike weighing on the country's petrol supplies was dragging on. Adds comments...
Oil prices dip on recession worries, but supply cuts support
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in a choppy trading session on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Fears French fuel crisis could spread amid plans to order strikers to work
Union vows to fight government in court as workers at ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies demand pay rise and share of profits
Liz Truss to sack Kwasi Kwarteng ahead of corporation tax U-turn
Downing Street source says PM intends to have chancellor ‘carry the can’ over tax freeze climbdown
Government accused of prolonging rail workers dispute
The Government has been accused of prolonging the bitter rail dispute by refusing to give the industry enough funds to resolve the deadlocked row over pay.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a “change of atmosphere” from ministers as well as train operators and Network Rail (NR) was needed.He told the Transport Select Committee that train companies were given £30 million by the Department for Transport (DfT) every time there was a strike, so although workers lost money, they didn’t.“That is why it is taking so much time to come up with proposals,” he...
Transnet strike costs South African miners $44 million a day - industry body
Oct 13 (Reuters) - South African miners are losing 815 million rand ($44 million) in export revenue per day due to an ongoing strike at state-owned logistics firm Transnet which has hit commodity exports, an industry body said on Thursday.
theindustry.fashion
Royal Mail to axe around 6,000 jobs amid fresh strikes
Royal Mail will consult on up to 6,000 redundancies as the delivery giant blamed industrial action for mammoth financial losses. Bosses called on union chiefs to call off their latest strike action and come to the table over a deal but stressed that the job cut plans cannot be avoided.
Comments / 0