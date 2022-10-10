ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The threat of a freight railroad strike is back

A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table.About 56% of the track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union who voted opposed the five-year contract even though it included 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn't do enough to address worker concerns about the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and demanding...
INDUSTRY
cdrecycler.com

Rail deal falls through

The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Labor attorney discusses railway union decision to reject new contract

The third largest railroad union in the U.S. has rejected a deal with employers, renewing the possibility of a nationwide strike that could ripple through the economy. Richard Edelman, the attorney for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes, joined CBS News to discuss why the members rejected the tentative agreement.
TRAFFIC
#Freight Rail#Railroads#National Rail
msn.com

Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
STOCKS
The Guardian

Royal Mail workers strike over pay and conditions

Postal workers have launched a 24-hour strike in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, with industrial action planned for the coming weeks. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its 115,000 members across the UK were taking action on Thursday, describing it as the largest strike in a year. The move comes amid industrial unrest across several industries, including rail.
LABOR ISSUES
coinchapter.com

It’s Coming Again: Railroad Strike That Could Cripple US Economy

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — A railroad strike action that could cripple the United States economy is impending as the union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation’s freight carriers. In detail, following the failure of the rail union to reach a satisfactory agreement...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Dock workers to strike for another two weeks as row over pay and jobs rumbles on

Dock workers will stage two more weeks of strike action in a row over pay and jobs.Unite said almost 600 Liverpool port workers will walkout again from October 24 to November 7 – after industrial action in recent weeks.An offer from port owner Peel Holdings was worth around 8.2% and a real-terms wage cut because of inflation, the union said.The company must put forward a pay rise they can accept or this strike continuesSharon Graham, UniteThe company said the offer was worth over 10%.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Peel Holdings is hugely profitable and can absolutely afford to pay...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Key dates for strikes and potential industrial action affecting the UK

The UK faces a wave of new strikes amid continuing industrial disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.New strikes or ballots for industrial action are seemingly announced every week as workers across the country demand pay rises to keep up with rapidly rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.The new “winter of discontent” comes amid worsening industrial relations and accusations from union officials that the Government is doing little or nothing to help workers struggling with mounting bills.Postal workers will stage numerous walkouts in the lead-up to the busy Christmas period, while NHS workers and teachers are being balloted on whether to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government accused of prolonging rail workers dispute

The Government has been accused of prolonging the bitter rail dispute by refusing to give the industry enough funds to resolve the deadlocked row over pay.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a “change of atmosphere” from ministers as well as train operators and Network Rail (NR) was needed.He told the Transport Select Committee that train companies were given £30 million by the Department for Transport (DfT) every time there was a strike, so although workers lost money, they didn’t.“That is why it is taking so much time to come up with proposals,” he...
TRAFFIC
theindustry.fashion

Royal Mail to axe around 6,000 jobs amid fresh strikes

Royal Mail will consult on up to 6,000 redundancies as the delivery giant blamed industrial action for mammoth financial losses. Bosses called on union chiefs to call off their latest strike action and come to the table over a deal but stressed that the job cut plans cannot be avoided.
BUSINESS

