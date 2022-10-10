ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Showers and storms likely across Central Illinois Wednesday

(WAND WEATHER) - It'll be a windy, warm, and rainy day across Central Illinois today. A few northern hometowns picked up an inch or more of rain Tuesday with the showers and storms. More showers and storms are likely today. It'll be rather breezy with winds gusting to over 30...
ILLINOIS STATE
Cooler, wet weather in the forecast for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Wet weather is in the Central Illinois forecast for the next couple of days. Area farmers have enjoyed a long stretch of mostly dry conditions, but that's changing for today and tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today through Wednesday evening. Some of the storms Wednesday could...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois to receive over $2.2 billion dollars for infrastructure in 2023

WASHINGTON (WAND) — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced on Tuesday that it has released $2,250,129,111.00 in funding for critical Illinois infrastructure including roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements. In the announcement, the administration stated that the funds will go directly to transportation leaders across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
IDOC partners with Freedom Reads to open prison libraries

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections announced the opening of five Freedom Libraries at Logan Correctional Center on Wednesday morning. to open the libraries. Made with wood and curved to provide a contrast to the right angles found in prisons, the Freedom Libraries have been filled with a curated selection of books. The selections are intended to provide new avenues of thought to the individuals in custody.
ILLINOIS STATE

