LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections announced the opening of five Freedom Libraries at Logan Correctional Center on Wednesday morning. to open the libraries. Made with wood and curved to provide a contrast to the right angles found in prisons, the Freedom Libraries have been filled with a curated selection of books. The selections are intended to provide new avenues of thought to the individuals in custody.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO