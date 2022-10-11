Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns signed Saben Lee. The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
Suns C Deandre Ayton Clears Rumors on Relationship With Monty Williams
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton had enough of the talk about his relationship with coach Monty Williams. He spoke with Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.
Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?
The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
Yardbarker
Suns Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams Are on Good Terms: “Nothing Has Changed To Be Honest”
Everything appears to be spick and span between Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and star player Deandre Ayton as the two have spoken for some time now since the offseason drama around the star center. According to Arizona Republic Duane Rankin, Ayton told her that both he and Williams are committed to one another as regular season play is just around the corner.
Suns Backcourt of Chris Paul, Devin Booker Land on Top 25 NBA Guard List
Bleacher Report compiled a list of the league's top 25 guards with Chris Paul and Devin Booker featuring in the top half of the list.
Yardbarker
Suns Vs Nuggets Takeaways
With only one preseason game remaining, the Phoenix Suns are shaping out a roster that went up against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Phoenix set in motion some realistic rotations against the Nuggets. Despite it not being the outcome with a game-winning shot from Ish Smith, there were some interesting thoughts from Phoenix’s efforts.
Detroit Pistons preseason game vs. Memphis Grizzlies: TV channel, time info
Detroit Pistons (0-3) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) What: Pistons' final NBA preseason game. Where: Little Caesars Arena. TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA TV. Streaming: NBA League Pass free trial or download the NBA app if you have a smart TV. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1), (Pistons radio affiliates). • Box score. Game...
Nuggets PA introduces DeAndre Jordan as Suns big Deandre Ayton in starting lineups
Not again Last season, the Nuggets had Clippers guard Amir Coffey's face on the scoreboard jumbotron at Ball Arena when introducing Devin Booker in the Suns starting lineup. "That was disrespectful,"...
Phoenix Suns former owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity is key for future
Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity must play a major role as the team eventually moves forward with new ownership.
Chris Paul And Devin Booker's Status For Kings-Suns Game
Both Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been ruled out for Wednesday’s preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.
