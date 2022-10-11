ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Local
Colorado Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams Are on Good Terms: “Nothing Has Changed To Be Honest”

Everything appears to be spick and span between Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and star player Deandre Ayton as the two have spoken for some time now since the offseason drama around the star center. According to Arizona Republic Duane Rankin, Ayton told her that both he and Williams are committed to one another as regular season play is just around the corner.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Vs Nuggets Takeaways

With only one preseason game remaining, the Phoenix Suns are shaping out a roster that went up against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Phoenix set in motion some realistic rotations against the Nuggets. Despite it not being the outcome with a game-winning shot from Ish Smith, there were some interesting thoughts from Phoenix’s efforts.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Google Podcasts#Suns Jam Session Podcast#The Suns Jam Session#Stitcher

Comments / 0

Community Policy