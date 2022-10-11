Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara
Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
NOLA.com
Here's the latest on injuries to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Chris Olave
The Saints’ top cornerback and their leading receiver both were injured during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Marshon Lattimore left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an abdomen injury on a Seahawks' touchdown pass. Rookie receiver Chris Olave left the game and went into concussion protocol after a touchdown catch in the third quarter.
NOLA.com
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
Centre Daily
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
4 Saints takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Seahawks
After a rough three-game losing streak, the New Orleans Saints bounced back with an important 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a hard-fought win against a gritty Seahawks side, and we’re going to go over some takeaways in the aftermath of the important win. The Saints are...
NOLA.com
Taysom Hill, once again, is ready to do whatever the Saints ask. 'He's all about the team'
This season was never supposed to be a referendum on all Taysom Hill can do for the New Orleans Saints. All of that was supposed to be in the rearview mirror. The things that made him defy conventional thinking his first five seasons were going to be tamed in 2022, when Hill was informed the team was moving him full-time to tight end. His role would still be varied, but now he would fit inside a more well-defined box.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton had interesting comment on Taysom Hill
Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching in the NFL at some point in the future, and he seemed to hint this week that he will be back sooner rather than later. Payton was a guest on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday. During the appearance, he discussed the huge game that Taysom Hill had in the New Orleans Saints’ 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill had nine rushes for 112 yards and three touchdowns, once again showcasing his unique versatility.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Saints Injury Report: Jameis Winston goes limited; Tee Higgins gets DNP
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Wednesday as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints. As usual, right tackle La’el Collins was held out today as the team manages his back issue. Also sitting out today were left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and wide receiver...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Keith Kirkwood's first Saints catch in 4 years would've made his aunt proud
Keith Kirkwood’s catch on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks went down on the stat sheet as just a 4-yard reception. But for Kirkwood, it was more than that. This was his first reception in a New Orleans Saints’ uniform since 2018 when he came into the league as an undrafted rookie.
