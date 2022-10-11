This season was never supposed to be a referendum on all Taysom Hill can do for the New Orleans Saints. All of that was supposed to be in the rearview mirror. The things that made him defy conventional thinking his first five seasons were going to be tamed in 2022, when Hill was informed the team was moving him full-time to tight end. His role would still be varied, but now he would fit inside a more well-defined box.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO