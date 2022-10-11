ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara

Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Here's the latest on injuries to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Chris Olave

The Saints’ top cornerback and their leading receiver both were injured during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Marshon Lattimore left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an abdomen injury on a Seahawks' touchdown pass. Rookie receiver Chris Olave left the game and went into concussion protocol after a touchdown catch in the third quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor

Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
4 Saints takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Seahawks

After a rough three-game losing streak, the New Orleans Saints bounced back with an important 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It was a hard-fought win against a gritty Seahawks side, and we’re going to go over some takeaways in the aftermath of the important win. The Saints are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Taysom Hill, once again, is ready to do whatever the Saints ask. 'He's all about the team'

This season was never supposed to be a referendum on all Taysom Hill can do for the New Orleans Saints. All of that was supposed to be in the rearview mirror. The things that made him defy conventional thinking his first five seasons were going to be tamed in 2022, when Hill was informed the team was moving him full-time to tight end. His role would still be varied, but now he would fit inside a more well-defined box.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sean Payton had interesting comment on Taysom Hill

Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching in the NFL at some point in the future, and he seemed to hint this week that he will be back sooner rather than later. Payton was a guest on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday. During the appearance, he discussed the huge game that Taysom Hill had in the New Orleans Saints’ 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Hill had nine rushes for 112 yards and three touchdowns, once again showcasing his unique versatility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
