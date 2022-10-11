Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com
FINAL: Pitt 2, Denver 2
No. 25 Pitt (5-3-2, 2-2-1 ACC) No. 10 Denver (7-2-3, 2-0-1 Summit League) Live Stream: ACC Network Extra HERE | Match Stats HERE. The beat goes on for No. 25 Pitt men’s soccer team as returns home Monday night to face yet another ranked side, as No. 10 Denver comes to town for a non-conference showdown at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Monday’s match.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Pittsburgh in Cardinal Stadium will be played at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The U of L-Pittsburgh game will be on the ACC Network and will end a streak of three straight noon games for the Cardinals. Louisville is...
Seton Hill softball hires ex-Bethany coach
Seton Hill’s new softball coach will inherit a team that has a nice ring to it. Cassie Moore was named the Griffins’ coach Tuesday, replacing Jessica Strong, who resigned in August after a four-season run of success. Seton Hill players and coaches received their Atlantic Regional championship rings...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
ellwoodcity.org
Helling Stadium to Open to Guests, Spectators, Athletes for Homecoming Game
Ellwood City Area School District will open the gates to the newly renovated Helling Stadium on Friday, October 14 in its first home game of the season against Beaver Falls. The game starts at 7 p.m., and the district is excited to invite the public to take the first peek at the new stadium.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/12/2022)
Wednesday’s girls high school soccer schedule in the region will see many matches that will help decide section title races and playoff berths in numerous classifications. Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
pghcitypaper.com
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
pghcitypaper.com
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
kidsburgh.org
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
Group to buy Hambone's location in Lawrenceville, promises to maintain spirit of former bar
When longtime bar Hambone’s closed down in Lawrenceville, the neighborhood lost a beloved institution known for cheap drinks, greasy food and a venue that fostered small, local acts. Now after two years of sitting empty, a group on the verge of purchasing the space said it plans to give...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Great optimism and crushing disappointment at Bethel AME
The Rev. Dale B. Snyder of Bethel AME was dressed in a black Adidas tracksuit when we met at his church office, which seemed appropriate for the pastor/activist who has the bearing of a retired athlete. Constantly moving between the laptop on the office conference table and the many ancient...
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
Hempfield cross country program is a family affair
When the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association cross country meet is run Wednesday, it will be a family affair for the Hempfield program. Actually, it’s a family affair every time for the Spartans. That’s because there are six sets of brothers and sisters on the squad. There are...
nextpittsburgh.com
The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house
Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
wfft.com
Lee steps down as South Side football coach
Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons. Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons.
New food and beverage options at PPG Paints Arena for upcoming season (Photos)
PITTSBURGH — In addition to the news that Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse will be serving up its signature pizza offerings at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are also several other new food and beverage options coming to the arena that fans can look forward to this season.
Come to Braddock, Pa. and see why I am not for Fetterman
I run a restaurant and business in Braddock, Pa. where Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman once served as mayor. This was my experience in Braddock when Fetterman was in charge.
