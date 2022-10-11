ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pittsburghsoccernow.com

FINAL: Pitt 2, Denver 2

No. 25 Pitt (5-3-2, 2-2-1 ACC) No. 10 Denver (7-2-3, 2-0-1 Summit League) Live Stream: ACC Network Extra HERE | Match Stats HERE. The beat goes on for No. 25 Pitt men’s soccer team as returns home Monday night to face yet another ranked side, as No. 10 Denver comes to town for a non-conference showdown at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Monday’s match.
DENVER, CO
Tribune-Review

Seton Hill softball hires ex-Bethany coach

Seton Hill’s new softball coach will inherit a team that has a nice ring to it. Cassie Moore was named the Griffins’ coach Tuesday, replacing Jessica Strong, who resigned in August after a four-season run of success. Seton Hill players and coaches received their Atlantic Regional championship rings...
GREENSBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022

WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (10/12/2022)

Wednesday’s girls high school soccer schedule in the region will see many matches that will help decide section title races and playoff berths in numerous classifications. Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh

Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!

Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Tony Norman: Great optimism and crushing disappointment at Bethel AME

The Rev. Dale B. Snyder of Bethel AME was dressed in a black Adidas tracksuit when we met at his church office, which seemed appropriate for the pastor/activist who has the bearing of a retired athlete. Constantly moving between the laptop on the office conference table and the many ancient...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house

Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wfft.com

Lee steps down as South Side football coach

Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons. Guy Lee has stepped down, effective immediately, as South Side's football coach due to health reasons.
HOOKSTOWN, PA

