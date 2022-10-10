ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kickoff time set for Texas' road game at Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against TCU this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes form the previous version. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) travel on the road to face the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a battle of unbeatens inside Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Kickoff time announced for Kansas State at TCU

The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced on Monday that Kansas State's October 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be announced after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is set. The Wildcats have a...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Oklahoma State-TCU

The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys and No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs resume their back-and-forth rivalry Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, in a matchup of teams that are 2-0 in Big 12 Conference play, 5-0 overall. OSU leads the all-time series 17-13-2, winning two of the past three contests, but...
FORT WORTH, TX
Scarlet Nation

Four-star QB Demond Williams Jr. releases top 10

Like so many quarterbacks who go through the recruiting process, four-star prospect Demond Williams Jr. is ahead of the curve. The Chandler-Basha junior has already been on several campus visits over the last year, and he has a large group of offers on the table. After over a month of being able to freely communicate with college programs, the Rivals250 recruit has decided on a top 10 at this stage of the process.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Cowboys#Wildcats#Jayhawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy