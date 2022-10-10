Like so many quarterbacks who go through the recruiting process, four-star prospect Demond Williams Jr. is ahead of the curve. The Chandler-Basha junior has already been on several campus visits over the last year, and he has a large group of offers on the table. After over a month of being able to freely communicate with college programs, the Rivals250 recruit has decided on a top 10 at this stage of the process.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO