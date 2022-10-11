Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Raymond Lincolnwood makes Vandalia's offense disappear 6-0
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Raymond Lincolnwood stopped Vandalia to the tune of a 6-0 shutout on October 11 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Defensive dominance: Chatham Glenwood stymies Springfield 1-0
An electrician would've been needed to get Springfield on the scoreboard because Chatham Glenwood wouldn't allow it in a 1-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer action on October 11. In recent action on September 30, Springfield faced off against Highland and Chatham Glenwood took on Lake Forest Academy on September...
Herald & Review
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drops zeroes on Decatur St. Teresa 8-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Decatur St. Teresa 8-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 11. In recent action on September 26, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Virden North Mac on October 1 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Week 7 rewind: 2A No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth beats 3A No. 3 Williamsville for first time since 2018
MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth defense dramatically slowed the Williamsville offense on Friday but the Trojans still found themselves trailing late. The Bullets, who have averaged 46 points a game, led 20-10 as the third quarter ended but Maroa head coach Josh Jostes wasn't feeling anxious. "Our goal was to...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur welcomes new ambulance service provider
DECATUR — After a summer of negotiations, Decatur officially has a new ambulance service provider. Abbott EMS officially assumed coverage of the Decatur and greater Macon County service areas on Oct. 7 as previous provider Decatur Ambulance Service closed its doors. Aside from a few minor technological glitches on...
Herald & Review
Decatur's first Jasper Street Fest set for Oct. 20
DECATUR — The first Jasper Street Fest will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Johns Hill Park, Decatur. The free event is part of the City of Decatur's Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative. Family activities such as games, a DJ and food trucks will be...
Herald & Review
Decatur board discusses WSJ editorial and student achievement
DECATUR — The Decatur school board held a lengthy discussion about a recent Wall Street Journal editorial which specifically named Decatur Public Schools as an example of a failing education system. “I have a third grader who is not at grade level in reading and math,” said board member...
Herald & Review
Man killed in shoot-out with Decatur police identified
DECATUR — The Decatur man killed in a shoot-out with police was identified Wednesday as 32-year-old Jamontey O. Neal. A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Neal was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital. “Mr. Neal suffered...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Dove Inc. plans candle lighting ceremony, author talk
DECATUR — Rachel Louise Snyder, author of “No Visible Bruises,” will be available to discuss her book during Dove Inc.'s Candle Lighting Ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Drive, Decatur. The free event is part of...
Herald & Review
First Harvest Festival planned at Macon County Fairgrounds
DECATUR — The Macon County Fairgrounds will see some life again this fall with the first Harvest Festival. The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds. Autumn activities include carnival rides, a corn maze, haunted hayrides,...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Fatal shooting highlights battle against gun crime on Decatur streets
DECATUR — As the investigation gets underway into the shoot-out with police that left Decatur man Jamontey O. Neal dead early Wednesday and sent two wounded cops to the hospital, the city’s police chief spoke of the dangers officers faced in trying to combat gun violence. People are...
Herald & Review
Decatur man beats cousin and fractures bone in victim's neck
DECATUR — Police reports describe Richard D. Johnson II as high on methamphetamine when he beat his cousin with a “blunt object” so severely the assault fractured a bone in the Decatur man’s neck. The 57-year-old cousin said he had been visiting Johnson, 50, at his...
Herald & Review
A local pony takes a trip to an Ashmore bar
ASHMORE — A pony walks into a bar …. But this one didn’t have much to say. Sonny, a 9-year-old Shetland pony, found his way to a watering hole in Ashmore, aptly named Down the Street. The well-mannered pony spent his time just horsing around until the bar patrons and management contacted the Coles County Animal Shelter to find out who he belonged to.
Herald & Review
Two Decatur police officers shot
DECATUR — Two Decatur police officers were shot early Wednesday morning while conducting a traffic stop, Police Chief Shane Brandel said. The officers, as well as the suspect who was also shot, were taken to the hospital for treatment, a news release said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m....
Herald & Review
2 Decatur officers injured, suspect killed in shooting incident, police say
DECATUR — Two Decatur police officers are in stable condition, one having undergone surgery for treatment of his wounds, after they were shot early Wednesday morning while conducting a traffic stop, Police Chief Shane Brandel said. The driver of the car they stopped died during an exchange of gunfire...
Herald & Review
Decatur man with violent history gets 3 year sentence
DECATUR — Robert D. Astramsky was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday after being accused of repeatedly stabbing a Decatur man in the face with a screwdriver. But the 47-year-old defendant wasn’t sentenced for that particular offense when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court. Judge Jeffrey...
Herald & Review
Man who opened fire outside Decatur bar gets 30 months probation
DECATUR — A Decatur man who opened fire twice outside a Decatur bar, and was caught driving with a gun in his car the next day, is now serving a 30 month sentence of probation. Thomas W. Davis Jr., 40, took a plea deal that saw him admit to...
